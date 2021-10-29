Arkansas women out for 9th in row

FAYETTEVILLE -- For the University of Arkansas women's cross country team, extending its streak of SEC championships to nine doesn't figure to be easy.

The Razorbacks are ranked No. 15 nationally going into today's SEC meet in Columbia, Mo., but Alabama is ranked No. 5 and Ole Miss is No. 11.

The Crimson Tide are led by junior Mercy Chelangat, the defending NCAA and SEC champion.

"The distances have erupted in the SEC, and so we have a lot of challengers, not only individually, but also as teams," Arkansas Coach Lance Harter said. "We're going to definitely going to have our hands full and we're looking forward to a great challenge.

"The kids want to try to keep the streak going, but it'll be a tall order this time."

The women's 6,000 meters race will start at 10:50 a.m. on Missouri's Gans Creek Cross Country Course and be televised live on the SEC Network.

Arkansas is going for its 22nd SEC cross country championship since joining the conference for the 1991 season. Alabama won titles in 1986 and 1987 and Ole Miss never has won.

The Razorbacks are led by fifth-year senior Lauren Gregory, who has finished in the top 10 in the SEC meet four consecutive times, highlighted by taking third in 2018. She was fourth last year.

Also going for Arkansas are seniors Krissy Gear and Logan Jolly, juniors Meghan Underwood, Gracie Hyde and Julia Paternain, and freshmen Carmie Prinsloo and Corie Smith.

"This will be the first time this year we'll actually have our entire lineup on the course at the same time," Harter said. "When that happens, we're a team to be reckoned with."

Harter is a big fan of Missouri's course, on which the Razorbacks won the Missouri Opener on Sept. 3 with a perfect score of 15 led by Gregory's first-place finish.

"This might be the nicest course in the entire NCAA," Harter said. "The course is absolutely beautiful. It's a custom-made cross country course at the most elite level that money can buy.

"It is more than fair to any of the competitors. It's not too hard, and it's not too soft.

"Every 1,000 meters, there are digital readouts that tell you the running time, your place, how your team score is going."