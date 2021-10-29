Biden touts 'historic' accord

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden announced Thursday that he and Democrats in Congress have reached a "historic" framework for his domestic policy package, although he still needs to lock down votes from key colleagues for what's now a dramatically scaled-back bill.

Eager to have a deal in hand before his departure late in the day for global summits, Biden made his case privately on Capitol Hill to House Democrats and publicly in a speech at the White House. He's now pressing for a still-robust package -- $1.75 trillion of social services and climate change programs -- that the White House believes can pass in the 50-50 split Senate.

The day's fast-moving developments put Democrats closer to a hard-fought deal, but battles remain as they press to finish the final draft in the days and weeks ahead.

"It will fundamentally change the lives of millions of people for the better," Biden said about the package, which he wanted before the summits to show the world that American democracy still works.

Together with a nearly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, Biden said the infusion of federal investments would be a domestic achievement modeled on those of Franklin Roosevelt and Lyndon Johnson.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WL5U4fTUAUI]

"I don't think it's hyperbole to say that the [Democratic] House and Senate majorities -- and my presidency -- will be determined by what happens in the next week," he told House Democrats in a closed meeting, according to one person in the room, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the discussions.

But final votes will not be called for some time. The revised package has lost some top priorities, frustrating many lawmakers as the president's ambitions make way for the political realities of the narrowly divided Congress.

"We have a framework that will get 50 votes in the United States Senate," Biden told the group, according to a person familiar with his private remarks.

Later, in public remarks at the White House, Biden hailed the plan as "historic."

"No one got everything they wanted, including me," he said in the East Room before leaving on a trip to Rome. "But that's what compromise is. That's consensus. And that's what I ran on."

ITEMS LEFT OUT

Paid family leave and efforts to lower prescription drug pricing are now gone entirely from the package, drawing anger from some lawmakers and advocates.

Still in the mix, a long list of other priorities: Free prekindergarten for all youngsters, expanded health care programs -- including the launch of a new $35 billion hearing aid benefit for people with Medicare -- and $555 billion to tackle climate change.

There's also a one-year extension of a child care tax credit that was put in place during the covid-19 rescue and new child care subsidies. An additional $100 billion to bolster the immigration and border processing system could boost the overall package to $1.85 trillion if it clears Senate rules.

One pivotal Democratic holdout, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, said, "After months of productive, good-faith negotiations with President Biden and the White House, we have made significant progress on the proposed budget reconciliation package. I look forward to getting this done, expanding economic opportunities and helping everyday families get ahead."

However, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V., was less committal: "This is all in the hands of the House right now."

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pgth3IH29QY]

But one person close to both senators said they had privately indicated that they supported Biden's framework. The two Democrats have almost single-handedly reduced the size and scope of their party's big vision and are crucial to sealing the deal.

Republicans remain overwhelmingly opposed, forcing Biden to rely on the Democrats' narrow majority in Congress with no votes to spare in the Senate and few in the House.

Taking form after months of negotiations, Biden's emerging bill would still be among the most sweeping of its kind in a generation, modeled on New Deal and Great Society programs. The White House calls it the largest-ever investment in climate change and the biggest improvement to the nation's health care system in more than a decade.

In his meeting with lawmakers at the Capitol, Biden made clear how important it was to show progress as he headed to the summits.

"We are at an inflection point," he said. "The rest of the world wonders whether we can function."

At one point, Biden "asked for a spirited enthusiastic vote on his plan," said Rep. Richard Neal, D-Mass.

Twice over the course of the hour-long meeting Democratic lawmakers rose to their feet and started yelling: "Vote, vote, vote," said Rep. Gerald Connolly of Virginia.

In unveiling the details of its new spending plans, White House officials took great care to stress that the entire $1.75 trillion is financed in full. They aim to pay for the package through a variety of new tax policies, including newly proposed rules that require companies to pay a minimum 15% tax -- seeking to address the fact that some profitable, multinational corporations use creative accounting to lower their tax burdens to zero.

The idea is a significant departure from the rate increases Biden initially sought as part of a campaign pledge to unwind the tax cuts enacted under President Donald Trump in 2017. The White House also backed off a plan to apply a new billionaires' income tax to roughly 700 Americans, including Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk.

Instead, they proposed a special 5% rate for Americans with incomes above $10 million and an additional 3% surtax for those above $25 million.

With the framework being converted to a 1,600-page legislative text for review, lawmakers and aides cautioned that it had not yet been agreed to.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., the progressive caucus leader, said: "We want to see the actual text because we don't want any confusion and misunderstandings."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Biden asked the House to vote on the related $1 trillion infrastructure bill that already cleared the Senate but became tangled in deliberations over the broader bill. But others said they did not hear an urgent request.

"When the president gets off that plane we want him to have a vote of confidence from this Congress," Pelosi told lawmakers, the person at the private meeting said.

But no votes were scheduled.

VOTES IN TANDEM

Jayapal said she expected liberal lawmakers to "enthusiastically endorse" Biden's new plan and that ultimately "we intend to vote for both bills."

But progressives also said they were determined to see the final version of the safety-net bill, not just an outline, before committing to the infrastructure bill. The House Rules Committee released legislative language, but progressives feared that it could still be weakened.

That prompted them to say they would vote on the two bills -- the infrastructure plan and the safety-net bill -- only in tandem, as part of a linked package. The timing of the votes remained uncertain as House members departed for the weekend.

"No," said Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., about allowing the smaller infrastructure bill to pass.

Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., shared her story of making "pennies" at low-wage work, struggling to afford child care and wanting to ensure constituents have better.

"We need both bills to ride together. And we don't have that right now," Bush said. "I feel a bit bamboozled because this was not what I thought was coming today."

Instead, Congress approved an extension to Dec. 3 of Sunday's deadline for routine transportation funds that were at risk of expiring without the infrastructure bill.

The two holdout Democratic senators Manchin and Sinema now hold enormous power, essentially deciding whether or not Biden will be able to deliver on the Democrats' major campaign promises.

Sinema has been instrumental in pushing her party off a promise to undo the Republicans' 2017 tax cuts. And Manchin's resistance forced cutbacks to a clean energy plan, the elimination of paid family leave and the imposition of work requirements for parents receiving the new child care subsidies.

At the same time, progressives achieved one key priority -- Vermont Independent Bernie Sanders' proposal to provide hearing aid benefits for people on Medicare. However, his ideas to also include dental and vision care were left out.

"What I would say is you have the outline of a very significant piece of legislation -- I want us to make it better," said Sanders, the Budget Committee chairman.

Other expanded health care programs build on the Affordable Care Act by funding subsidies to help people buy insurance policies and coverage in states that declined the Obamacare program.

Overall, the new package also sets up political battles in future years. The child care tax credit expires alongside next year's midterm elections, while much of the health care funding will expire in 2025, ensuring a campaign issue ahead of the next presidential election.

Information for this article was contributed by Lisa Mascaro, Aamer Madhani, Farnoush Amiri, Zeke Miller, Colleen Long, Kevin Freking, Alan Fram and Padmananda Rama of Associated Press; by Jonathan Weisman, Jim Tankersley and Emily Cochrane of The New York Times; and by Tony Romm, Sean Sullivan, Tyler Pager, Mike DeBonis and Marianna Sotomayor of The Washington Post.

Rep. Cori Bush speaks to reporters as she leaves a House Democratic Progressive Caucus meeting Thursday on Capitol Hill. She and other progressives want the infrastructure bill and the safety-net bill to be voted in tandem. “We need both bills to ride together. And we don’t have that right now,” Bush said. “I feel a bit bamboozled because this was not what I thought was coming today.” (AP/Andrew Harnik)

President Joe Biden speaks about his domestic agenda from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, as Vice President Kamala Harris looks on. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

President Joe Biden speaks about his domestic agenda from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., walks out of the Senate chamber to return to a private meeting with Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., the other key holdout vote on President Joe Biden's domestic agenda, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

President Joe Biden returns a salute as he and first lady Jill Biden board Air Force One for a trip to Rome to attend the G-20 meeting, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Andrews Air Force Base, Md. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Biden walks with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, following a visit to meet with House Democrats. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., speaks to reporters as she walks out of a House Democratic Progressive Caucus meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., speaks to reporters as he leaves the Senate chamber at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., a key holdout vote on President Joe Biden's domestic agenda, speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)