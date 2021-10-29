Blair says this season is his last

Longtime Texas A&M women's Coach Gary Blair announced Thursday that this season will be his last with the Aggies, with the 76-year-old set to retire at season's end.

Blair, who coached at the University of Arkansas from 1993 to 2003, has been at Texas A&M since 2003, leading the Aggies to a national championship in 2011.

"I always evaluate myself on: Am I giving everything I have, is my health good and am I still able to make an impact on young lives," Blair said in a statement. "I am fortunate that my health is still great, and I believe that I can still make an impact on our student-athletes and that I can give all my effort every single day. However, I know that it is time for this to be my final season."

The Aggies have won five conference titles, including the SEC regular-season title last season, during his tenure. Blair, who was inducted into the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame in 2013, has led Texas A&M to a school-record 430 wins.

He has helped the Aggies make 16 consecutive trips to the NCAA Tournament and has taken Texas A&M to the Sweet 16 in each of the last three seasons the tournament was held.

Blair had 210 wins at Stephen F. Austin and 198 at Arkansas before joining the Aggies, and his 838 career victories are the 12th most in Division I history and fourth among active coaches.