Booneville awaits challenge from Paris

I attended an inner-city high school in Michigan where people living six blocks away didn't know or didn't care what was happening at our football stadium on Friday nights.

That's one of the reasons why I enjoy covering sports in small towns, where there is often great community-wide support for their high school's teams. Booneville and Paris are each such a place.

Throwing in the fact both have outstanding football teams ensures the stands will be packed tonight when Paris plays at Booneville in a game that will likely decide the championship in the 3A-4 Conference. Paris (8-0, 5-0) will clinch the league championship and a No. 1 seed for the playoffs with a win tonight over Booneville (8-1, 5-0), which beat Paris 28-20 last year when the Eagles were undefeated. The Bearcats can claim the top spot again with a win tonight and a win next week against Perryville.

Sounds like fun, right?

Booneville warmed up for tonight's showdown with a 49-0 shutout over Atkins while Paris eased past Perryville 31-6. Paris is led by quarterback Chase Watts, running back Duke Walker, and receiver Blake Martines, who caught five passes for 66 yards last week. Booneville will counter with a devastating ground game that piled up 466 yards last week against Atkins.

Paris will be jacked up tonight in its attempt to take over first place and avenge last year's loss to Booneville when the Eagles were 8-0. But winning championships and swatting away challengers is nothing new for Booneville, one of the truly small-school powers in Arkansas.

RICK'S PICK Booneville

OTHER GAMES

Other games involving teams from Northwest Arkansas (selections are capitalized).

CLASS 7A

Springdale at BENTONVILLE

BENTONVILLE WEST at Fort Smith Southside

FAYETTEVILLE at Rogers Heritage

ROGERS at Springdale Har-Ber

CABOT at Fort Smith Northside

CLASS 6A

Van Buren at GREENWOOD

LITTLE ROCK PARKVIEW at Siloam Springs

CLASS 5A

GREENBRIER at Alma

HARRISON at Clarksville

Pea Ridge at FARMINGTON

VILONIA at Morrilton

CLASS 4A

PRAIRIE GROVE at Berryville

Gentry at ELKINS

SHILOH CHRISTIAN at Gravette

Green Forest at HUNTSVILLE

LAMAR at Ozark

DARDANELLE at Waldron

CLASS 3A

HACKETT at Greenland

Lavaca at LINCOLN

CEDARVILLE at Mansfield

CHARLESTON at West Fork

Paris at BOONEVILLE

CLASS 2A

Johnson Co. Westside at YELLVILLE-SUMMIT

QUITMAN at Mountainburg

Conway Christian at MAGAZINE

RICK'S PICKS

LAST WEEK 22-5 (81 percent)

OVERALL 164-40 (81 percent)