Booneville awaits challenge from Paris

I attended an inner-city high school in Michigan where people living six blocks away didn't know or didn't care what was happening at our football stadium on Friday nights.
That's one of the reasons why I enjoy covering sports in small towns, where there is often great community-wide support for their high school's teams. Booneville and Paris are each such a place.
Throwing in the fact both have outstanding football teams ensures the stands will be packed tonight when Paris plays at Booneville in a game that will likely decide the championship in the 3A-4 Conference. Paris (8-0, 5-0) will clinch the league championship and a No. 1 seed for the playoffs with a win tonight over Booneville (8-1, 5-0), which beat Paris 28-20 last year when the Eagles were undefeated. The Bearcats can claim the top spot again with a win tonight and a win next week against Perryville.
Sounds like fun, right?
Booneville warmed up for tonight's showdown with a 49-0 shutout over Atkins while Paris eased past Perryville 31-6. Paris is led by quarterback Chase Watts, running back Duke Walker, and receiver Blake Martines, who caught five passes for 66 yards last week. Booneville will counter with a devastating ground game that piled up 466 yards last week against Atkins.
Paris will be jacked up tonight in its attempt to take over first place and avenge last year's loss to Booneville when the Eagles were 8-0. But winning championships and swatting away challengers is nothing new for Booneville, one of the truly small-school powers in Arkansas.
RICK'S PICK Booneville
OTHER GAMES
Other games involving teams from Northwest Arkansas (selections are capitalized).
CLASS 7A
Springdale at BENTONVILLE
BENTONVILLE WEST at Fort Smith Southside
FAYETTEVILLE at Rogers Heritage
ROGERS at Springdale Har-Ber
CABOT at Fort Smith Northside
CLASS 6A
Van Buren at GREENWOOD
LITTLE ROCK PARKVIEW at Siloam Springs
CLASS 5A
GREENBRIER at Alma
HARRISON at Clarksville
Pea Ridge at FARMINGTON
VILONIA at Morrilton
CLASS 4A
PRAIRIE GROVE at Berryville
Gentry at ELKINS
SHILOH CHRISTIAN at Gravette
Green Forest at HUNTSVILLE
LAMAR at Ozark
DARDANELLE at Waldron
CLASS 3A
HACKETT at Greenland
Lavaca at LINCOLN
CEDARVILLE at Mansfield
CHARLESTON at West Fork
Paris at BOONEVILLE
CLASS 2A
Johnson Co. Westside at YELLVILLE-SUMMIT
QUITMAN at Mountainburg
Conway Christian at MAGAZINE
RICK'S PICKS
LAST WEEK 22-5 (81 percent)
OVERALL 164-40 (81 percent)