Boy killed in early morning Springdale house fire

SPRINGDALE -- A 10-year-old boy was killed in a house fire Oct. 16, said Capt. Mike Blaine, a spokesman for the Fire Department.

The department received a call at 1:52 a.m. for a fire at 613 Linda St., reads the fire report from the department. Firefighters were told the boy was inside the house and removed him through a window and began life support, the report continues. The boy was transferred to Arkansas Children's Northwest.

Firefighters had the fire under control by 2:30 a.m.

Blaine said the fire was accidental, but the cause hasn't been determined. He said it started in the kitchen. The report notes the home did not have working smoke detectors.

The two-alarm fire was worked by 30 firefighters and paramedics with 13 vehicles from four stations.

The fire report estimated property and content damage of $130,000.