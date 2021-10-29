Bucknam: Hogs are team to beat

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas Coach Chris Bucknam didn't hesitate when asked if his Razorbacks are the best cross country team at today's SEC Championships.

"I think we're the team to beat," Bucknam said. "We're the highest nationally-ranked team in the race."

Arkansas is ranked No. 6 nationally. Alabama is ranked No. 22 and Ole Miss is No. 28.

"Our guys I think will step up and respond," Bucknam said. "We're coming off of three SEC championships from last year in cross country and indoor and outdoor track.

"We just feel like we're a complete program and a really good team. We've got some horses. So we'll just have to see how it all plays out."

Missouri is hosting the SEC meet at its Gans Creek course in Columbia, Mo. The men's 8,000 meters race will start at 10 a.m. and be televised live on the SEC Network.

Arkansas won last year's title with 35 points -- after Ole Miss won in 2018 and 2019 --and has seven runners back who finished in the top 23, led by senior Amon Kemboi, who was fifth.

Also going for the Razorbacks are senior Gilbert Boit, the 2018 SEC champion juniors Jacob McLeod, Emmanuel Cheboson, Andrew Kibet and Ryan Murphy sophomores Myles Richter and Josh Shearer and freshman Elias Schreml.

The Razorbacks have won 26 SEC championships -- the most of any men's team -- since joining the conference for the 1991 season.

"They've been in the fire and they know how it feels," Bucknam said of having an experienced team. "We're going to toe the line and run hard, I can guarantee you that.

"But believe me when I tell you, even though we're probably favored, nothing is easy. We don't take anything for granted, and no race is an easy race.

"Anything can happen. We have to make sure that all of our athletes are ready to run at a championship level. That's what we've trained them for and that's what we expect out of them, is a champion level effort."