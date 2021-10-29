Camden Road EHC plans move to new meeting site

Camden Road Extension Homemakers Club is moving to a new meeting location, New Beginnings Baptist Church, 8826 Old Warren Road, according to a news release.

Camden Road EHC held a bittersweet meeting Sept. 21. It was the last time to meet at Whiteville Missionary Baptist Church. There was a lot of laughing, fellowship, food and even some tears. But the EHC members were excited to announce their new location.

The club will meet the third Tuesday of every month at New Beginnings church and are recruiting new members.

Extension Homemakers Clubs are open to all residents of any age in Jefferson County. Those interested in being club members should call the Camden Road President Jo Segars, at (870) 879-3384.

Community service projects include gathering baby clothes and diapers for Hope of the Delta, sewing dolls and looming caps for Arkansas Children's Hospital, and collecting Coke tabs for Ronald McDonald House, according to the release.

At a recent meeting, Vicky Inich presented the leader's training on "Attitude Is Everything." She quoted Winston Churchill, "Attitude is a little thing that makes a big difference."

Members were excited about the Arkansas Extension Homemakers Council (AEHC) Delta District Rally. The rally was scheduled for Oct. 21 at the White County Extension Conference Area at Searcy. Karen Gray was on the agenda to lead the Pledge of Allegiance for 25 counties in the Delta District.

