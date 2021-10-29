Canopies, awnings firm to open Clarksville plant

Arning Cos. Inc., a manufacturer of metal canopies and custom awnings, announced Thursday that it will invest more than $5 million to open a facility in Clarksville with plans to employ 125 Arkansans over the next five years.

Clarksville will be the company's largest production facility and the first outside of Arning's home base in Cassville, Mo. The company's expansion is boosted by growth of a smaller product line from new contracts and increased sales, officials said.

Arning started producing canopies in a garage 38 years ago and has gone through several expansions, building up to the 62,000-square-foot manufacturing facility it operates today in Cassville, according to President and Chief Operating Officer Ryan Stockton.

"We've got more work than we know what to do with," Stockton said Thursday. "Clarksville is going to be an advantage for us because we needed the space. We just don't have the room to do what we need to do here in Cassville."

Arning's primary business is building the kiosks and canopies that cover gas pumps at fueling stations for Walmart and Sam's Club stores. "We basically build all of that in our facility and ship it out to locations," Stockton said. "We do everything in our factory."

The company also builds products for Sonic and Tacos 4 Life restaurants along with Casey's General Stores.

"We produce the buildings off-site and we have more control over the process and we can do it out of the weather," Stockton said, adding that today the company builds some facilities outdoors in Cassville. "We needed a lot of indoor space to build our products. Working outside was not a long-term solution for us."

The company purchased the 168,000-square-foot facility at 1 Boreham Drive in Clarksville. Arning's $5 million investment includes the building, improvements, and new machinery and equipment. The company said the full project should be completed by the end of February.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson applauded Arning's investment in the state.

"I believe Arning Companies will be a great business partner in Arkansas, and I'm excited to welcome them to our state," the governor said in a news release. "Their investment in the Clarksville community will go a long way into changing the lives of many in the area."

Manufacturing could start in the next 90 days and gradually ramp up, Stockton said, noting that Arning will have to purchase and install a heavy-duty construction crane to help with production.

Arning considered building a facility but new construction was too costly. Clarksville was selected after the company conducted an intensive search for an existing facility with enough open floor space to house the manufacturing requirements.

"There really wasn't a lot out there," Stockton said. "The building in Clarksville suited what we needed and the community there is a great fit because it's similar to Cassville."

Arning is now hiring for full-time positions, including a search for a general manager to oversee the facility, and applications can be submitted to arningco.com/careers.

The company has about 115 employees, including a sales force that operates around the nation.

Arkansas is offering the company incentives that include the Advantage Arkansas income tax credit, which can reduce as much as half of Arning's income tax liability each year, and the Tax Back program that grants sales and use tax refunds on the purchase of building materials and machinery.