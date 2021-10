A car hit an Entergy pole in the Riverdale neighborhood of Little Rock, causing damage and power outages to about 530 customers Friday morning, company spokesperson Brandi Hinkle said.

The damaged pole is on Riverview Drive, Hinkle said.

Crews are on site making repairs and hoping to restore power by noon, she said.

An Entergy outage map showed outages along the area near Cantrell Road and Cottondale Lane.