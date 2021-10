Cruises Give Birders Great Chances To See Eagles Fly NWA Skies

FAQ

Eagle Watch Tours

WHAT -- A cruise on Beaver Lake to look for the raptors migrating through Northwest Arkansas.

WHEN -- 3 p.m. Nov. 6, 7, 13, 14, 27, 28; Dec. 4, 5, 18, 19, 23, 26, 27, 31; continuing in January & February

WHERE -- Meet at Rocky Branch Marina; hosted by Hobbs State Park

COST -- $7.5o-$15

RESERVATIONS -- 789-5000