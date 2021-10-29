Cuomo faces sex misdemeanor

ALBANY, N.Y. -- A criminal complaint filed by a police investigator with a court in Albany has accused former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of committing a misdemeanor sex crime, though there was confusion Thursday over whether the document was submitted in error.

The one-page complaint, filed by an investigator with the Albany County sheriff's office, accused Cuomo of putting his hand under a woman's shirt on Dec. 7, 2020.

The document didn't name the woman, but Cuomo had been publicly accused of groping an aide, Brittany Commisso, at the executive mansion in Albany around that date. The Associated Press doesn't usually identify alleged sexual assault victims unless they decide to tell their stories publicly, as Commisso has done.

The Times Union of Albany quoted unnamed officials as saying the complaint had been issued "prematurely" and that a final decision hadn't been made about whether Cuomo would face charges.

"Like the rest of the public, we were surprised to learn today that a criminal complaint was filed ... by the Albany County sheriff's office against Andrew Cuomo," a statement from the county's district attorney David Soares' office read. "The Office of Court Administration has since made that filing public. Our office will not be commenting further on this case."

The office of Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple didn't directly address that report, but confirmed in a statement that a criminal summons had been issued by Albany City Court ordering Cuomo to appear there at 2:30 p.m. Nov. 17.

The statement suggested court officials made the decision to issue the summons. It said sheriff's investigators had determined there was "probable cause" to present evidence to the court "for their review to determine the most appropriate legal pathway moving forward on the investigation."

Cuomo's lawyer, Rita Glavin, said in a statement that he never assaulted anyone, "and Sheriff Apple's motives here are patently improper."

"Sheriff Apple didn't even tell the District Attorney what he was doing," Glavin said. "But Apple's behavior is no surprise given (1) his August 7 press conference where he essentially pronounced the Governor guilty before doing an investigation, and (2) his Office's leaking of grand jury information. This is not professional law enforcement; this is politics."

A lawyer for Commisso didn't return a message.

Commisso, who was an executive assistant for Cuomo, says he reached under her shirt and fondled her when they were alone in a room at the Governor's Mansion in Albany.

She said Cuomo pulled her in for a hug as she prepared to leave his office at the mansion. When she told him, "you're going to get us in trouble," Cuomo replied, "I don't care," and slammed the door shut, according to her account.

Commisso said Cuomo slid his hand up her blouse and grabbed her breast.

Cuomo has adamantly denied groping her, saying, "I would have to lose my mind to do such a thing."

The crime of forcible touching is punishable in New York by up to year in jail and up to three years probation, with discretion for the court to impose lesser penalties including no jail time.

Commisso filed a complaint with the county sheriff in August in the same week a report from state Attorney General Letitia James concluded Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women and worked to retaliate against one of his accusers. Other accusations outlined in the report range from planting unwanted kisses to asking unwelcome personal questions.

Cuomo announced his resignation a week after the release of the report. He attacked it as inaccurate and biased.

"The criminal charges brought today against Mr. Cuomo for forcible touching further validate the findings in our report," James said.

The complaint filed by the sheriff's office investigator said evidence in the case included police BlackBerry messages, cellphone records, building security records and a text message from Cuomo's cellphone. The complaint was signed Monday by the officer and stamped by the court as received Thursday.

District attorneys in Oswego, Manhattan, suburban Westchester and Nassau counties also said they asked for investigative materials from the attorney general's inquiry to see if any of the allegations could result in criminal charges.