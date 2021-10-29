Marriage Licenses

Meredith Joheim, 52, and Jamie Bryant, 46, both of Little Rock.

Chester Hunt, 79, and Carolyn Redmon, 74, both of Jacksonville.

Ronnie Lewis, 34, and Ashley Barnes, 30, both of Sherwood.

Dwayne Parker, 62, of North Little Rock and Dian Moody, 46, of Little Rock.

Amir Haghighi, 28, and Cheyenne Ezell, 22, both of Sherwood.

Davion Brown, 19, of Sherwood and Alawnah Johnson, 20, of Jacksonville.

Jeremy Lee, 35, and Latoya Kanneh, 32, both of Pine Bluff.

Nicholas Alldredge, 29, and Morgan Buckner, 27, both of Bryant.

William Benton, 72, and Patsy Carter, 62, both of Maumelle.

James Freeman, 79, and Peggy Havens, 76, both of North Little Rock.

Rodney Smith, 59, and Kimberley Jackson, 53, both of Maumelle.

Jacob Mclemore, 29, amd Randi Ferguson, 27, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

21-3629. Crystal Cooksey v. Antonio Cooksey.

21-3630. Anthony Boullt Jr. v. Corinthia Talbert.

GRANTED

18-1390. Terry Smith Jr. v. Sondra Smith.

21-2470. Lashanna Parks v. Andre Calloway.