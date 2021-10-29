2nd Democrat announces run for Arkansas secretary of state

Anna Beth Gorman of North Little Rock, executive director of the Women’s Foundation of Arkansas, announced her bid Friday for the Democratic nomination for secretary of state next year.

Former Pulaski County Election Commissioner Josh Price of Maumelle previously announced his own Democratic campaign for the post.

East End Republican John Thurston has been the state’s secretary of state since 2018. Two Republicans already have announced their plans to challenge Thurston for the GOP nomination next year. They are Rep. Mark Lowery, R-Maumelle, and former Sen. Eddie Joe Williams, R-Cabot.

The filing period for candidates for state and federal offices in Arkansas is scheduled for Feb. 22, 2022, through March 1, 2022, with the primary election May 24, 2022, and the general election Nov. 8, 2022.