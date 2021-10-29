'Dune' puts 'Halloween' in the sand, takes No. 1

The Warner Bros. film "Dune," another attempt to bring the popular sci-fi novel to film and TV audiences, took the No. 1 spot in U.S. and Canadian theaters last weekend.

"Dune" generated $40.1 million in ticket sales in its North American theatrical debut, according to estimates from Comscore on Sunday. That met the $40 million forecast of Boxoffice Pro, a website that tracks the industry. The studio had been projecting $30 million. The film was released simultaneously on WarnerMedia's HBO Max service.

"Dune," which is based on a 1965 book by Frank Herbert, tells the story of a young aristocrat trying to maintain order on an inhospitable desert planet. It features Timothee Chalamet, who received an Academy Award nomination for "Call Me By Your Name," as the lead character, Paul Atreides, and "Spider-Man: Homecoming" star Zendaya as Chani.

The film was directed by Denis Villeneuve, whose credits include "Blade Runner 2049." Villeneuve was an early critic of WarnerMedia's plan to release its 2021 movies simultaneously in theaters and online to deal with the pandemic and boost its HBO Max streaming service. Jason Kilar, the architect of that strategy as chief executive officer of AT&T Inc.'s WarnerMedia unit, defended the dual release for "Dune."

"I do think it looks incredible on a big screen," Kilar said of the film. "That's my choice on how I watch it, but the customer ultimately gets to decide."

Notably, the studio blockbuster marks the first collaboration between rising A-listers Chalamet and Zendaya, who have been busy charming the socks off of fans and journalists alike while promoting the film in recent weeks. Riding on the performance of "Dune" is a potential sequel, which Villeneuve and the cast have expressed a desire to make, though it has yet to be greenlighted by Warner Bros.

Producers and directors have been captivated by the "Dune" story for decades, with many projects fizzling out. A 1984 version, featuring Kyle MacLachlan in his first big screen role, is considered one of the industry's more notorious bombs.

Success in Hollywood is famously unpredictable, with even dependable franchises like Batman producing some failures. The science fiction genre has also been iffy, with notable flops including 2012's "John Carter" and 2013's "Ender's Game."

About 83% of critics recommended "Dune," according to Rotten Tomatoes. It benefited from some early buzz after a well-received premiere at the Venice International Film Festival last month. The picture got off to a strong start overseas, taking in more than $129 million before last weekend, according to IMDb.

Not including marketing, "Dune" had a budget of $165 million. It was financed largely by Dalian Wanda Group's Legendary Pictures. It's one of only a few films in recent months to also get a release date in China, where it also debuted last weekend.

"Halloween Kills," the latest installment of that horror franchise finished at No. 2 in its second week with $14.5 million, according to Comscore's estimates. "Ron's Gone Wrong," a new animated feature from Walt Disney's 20th Century Studios, came in fifth with $7.3 million in its debut.

Another Chalamet film, Searchlight Pictures' "The French Dispatch," also debuted last weekend in limited release to $1.3 million across 52 locations for a solid per-screen average of $25,000.

Directed by Oscar-nominee Wes Anderson, the quirky dramedy is billed as a love letter to journalists centering on the staff of a fictional French magazine. In addition to Chalamet, the art film also stars frequent Anderson collaborators Bill Murray, Owen Wilson, Jason Schwartzman, Edward Norton, Tilda Swinton, Saoirse Ronan, Tony Revolori, Adrien Brody, Frances McDormand and Lea Seydoux, as well as Benicio del Toro, Elisabeth Moss and Jeffrey Wright.

"The French Dispatch," which premiered in July at the Cannes Film Festival, currently holds a decent 74% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

This Halloween weekend, get ready for Focus Features' "Last Night in Soho," starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Thomasin McKenzie, and Searchlight's "Antlers," starring Keri Russell and Jesse Plemons.