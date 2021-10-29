Fall classic

So, sports fans, what did you do Tuesday and Wednesday nights? Did you settle down on the couch to watch the World Series? We understand that some people still do that.

The games are starting after 7 p.m. these days, in real time at least. Which means they are starting after 8 p.m. in Eastern Time--about bedtime for a lot of elementary kids. (More about that in a minute.)

We suppose a lot of folks along the Pacific Coast are catching most of the action. But some of us can't stay awake to watch the end of these games.

Baseball has a problem. And starting times are only part of it.

Between the Astros and the Braves, the managers of the teams used 11 pitchers Tuesday night. Eleven. For the first game of the series, which meant good rest for the bullpen. Sure, one pitcher went out with an injury. But a pitcher from Atlanta pitched two and two-thirds of an inning. He was the iron man that night. Nobody else, for either team, got through that long a stretch.

This isn't a one-off. Barry Svrluga of The Washington Post reports that two pitchers in this year's playoffs made it to the eighth inning. Two others made it to the seventh. Which means a lot of slow, slow, slowwwww walks to the mound. First by the catcher. Then by the pitching coach. Then by the manager to finally point to the bullpen. It's nothing for a nine-inning game to clock in at four hours. Extra innings may mean free baseball, but it also can put a game into the next calendar day.

And the pace of play is getting worse. Reports say the average MLB game took three hours and 10 minutes this past year. That's up from 2020 and 2019.

Mr. Svrluga reports that only two of the eight teams that made the playoffs this year got more outs from starters than relievers. What would Nolan Ryan think? Houston--one of the finalists, remember--managed to get less than four innings out of its starters this post season, on average.

Of the 64 games this post-season, starting pitchers didn't complete five innings most of the time. A third of the time, they didn't get nine outs to make it to the fourth inning.

So what? Managers are paid to win games, right? They can read stat sheets like everybody else. And they know when a pitcher faces a lineup for the third time, a tired arm and a familiar batter add up to baseballs flying down the line or over the outfielders. (Part of us says about more hits: So what? yourself. As the movie said, pitchers should throw more to contact, and quit trying to strike out everybody. It's more democratic.)

The increased habit of taking pitchers out of games interrupts the flow. Add to that TV commercial time, and the game crawls. Add to that all the time it takes for a batter to step up to the plate, and for the pitcher to actually release the ball, and the game nearly stops.

We suppose a 14-12 game would have enough excitement to keep most baseball fans awake. But those don't happen often, especially with fresh pitchers on the mound.

Speaking of staying awake ... .

The biggest problem with MLB right now might be the starting times for the World Series. Kids east of the Rocky Mountains aren't likely to be allowed to watch past the second inning. The other day, somebody on national radio said baseball can't complain about the aging fan base when they start games after all the kids on the East Coast have gone to bed.

And here in real time, most kids can't get to the fourth inning on school nights. Are 60-year-old men really the demographic MLB needs for its future?

The games are too late. And they are going on too long. Much like this editorial. Even this weekend, the games are scheduled for after 7 p.m.

Tell us, what would be wrong with a 4 p.m. Sunday start?