Florida sues U.S. on shot mandate

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday that his state filed suit against the federal government over a mandate that federal contractors require their employees to be vaccinated against covid-19.

The lawsuit alleges that President Joe Biden doesn't have the authority to issue the rule and that it violates procurement law.

"Nothing in that statute authorizes such a radical intrusion on the personal autonomy of American workers, especially, as is the case here, when many of those workers are officials of a sovereign state," the lawsuit states.

DeSantis has vowed legal action over federal vaccination requirements, and fought masking and vaccine rules implemented by local governments in Florida. He recently announced that he would call state lawmakers to the Capitol next month to pass legislation to combat vaccination mandates enacted by private businesses.

DeSantis is weighing a possible 2024 presidential run and has been consistent in his criticism of Biden's handling of the pandemic and other issues.

"If you force this, there's going to be an attrition of people ... that is going to throw a huge wrench into so many aspects of the economy," DeSantis said.

The case was filed in U.S. District Court in Tampa and names Biden, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson, as well as White House contracting officials as defendants.

In addition to a vaccine mandate for federal contractors, which is set to go into effect in December, Biden has announced that private employers with 100 or more workers will have to require them to be vaccinated or tested weekly.

"Now we're in a situation where we have to understand how many of [our] employees ... are not going to have jobs on Dec. 8," said Hy Hetherington, CEO of HLP Integration, a company that helps process health care claims for veterans. He spoke at DeSantis' media event.

The roughly 17 million workers at health facilities that receive federal Medicare or Medicaid also will have to be fully vaccinated. Additional details on the policies are expected to be released soon.

Biden has argued that the mandates will help end a pandemic that has claimed the lives of more than 740,000 Americans. But Republicans nationwide have opposed the vaccination requirements and have threatened to bring similar legal challenges.

On Wednesday, 21 Republican state attorneys general sent a letter to the president saying they think his vaccination mandate for federal contractors "stands on shaky legal ground," is confusing to contractors and could exacerbate supply-chain problems.

Separately, the U.S. Department of Education asked an administrative judge Thursday to block Florida from slashing federal aid money to two school districts over their coronavirus mask mandates.

Federal education officials filed a complaint with the agency's Office of Administrative Law Judges seeking a cease and desist order against Florida, as well as a ruling that the state is in violation of federal law.

The filing comes a day after Alachua and Broward County districts said the state reduced their overall funding because they received federal grants meant to offset state penalties for their mask requirements.

"This action taken by the Department comes after we made repeated requests to work together and protect students, educators and school communities," a U.S. Department of Education statement read. "We believe Florida's actions have violated federal law by reducing state funds based on the receipt by districts of federal funds."

The legal action is the latest in a back-and-forth between DeSantis and the White House over coronavirus regulations.

The state recently approved measures to dock the salaries of school board members in districts that defy the governor's ban on mask mandates in classrooms and withhold funding to the districts if they receive federal grants intended to blunt the state penalties. The U.S. Department of Education this week sent a letter to Florida warning that it would move to stop the state from reducing funding to districts that receive the grant.

Florida's ban on school mask mandates has drawn legal challenges but has remained in effect.

Jared Ochs, a spokesman for the Florida education department, issued a statement saying, "Yes, we received another harassing and legally hollow letter from U.S. DOE, and again we will continue forward, lawfully, as we have this entire time."

DeSantis has taken the Biden administration to court over other covid-19 issues, too, including the vaccine mandate for cruise ship passengers.

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, a Democrat running against the governor in 2022, criticized DeSantis' latest move.

"We have to bring Florida together, again. This daily dose of vitriol from DeSantis is exhausting, dangerous, and doesn't create a job, lift up a child, or solve any of many challenges of our state," Fried wrote on Twitter.

Information for this article was contributed by Anthony Izaguirre of The Associated Press and by Gray Rohrer of the Orlando Sentinel (TNS).