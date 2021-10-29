Friendship Auxiliary names new officers

The Friendship Association District Ladies Auxiliary met Oct. 14 with Southside Missionary Baptist Church at Star City.

Mildred Carter presided over the meeting which included worship, naming officers, giving updates and hearing a message from Southside's pastor, according to a news release.

They opened the meeting with a song, "When We All Get to Heaven." Jarrod Pettit opened the meeting in prayer. The welcome was given by Penny Burton from Southside and the response was given by Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church.

Prayer requests were Donna Collins, Barbara Curry, Rhonda Blackerby and family, and Todd Self and family. A program was given by the women of Southside titled "Popcorn." Praise and thanksgiving were offered by Carolyn Holland of Southside, according to the release.

The business meeting was conducted by Mildred Carter for election of officers, with changes being made with Sandra Crawford chosen as assistant secretary/treasurer and Traci Harrington elected as reporter.

The offering was $361 and was allotted to Kyle and Holly Foster, missionaries to Israel.

Roll call was conducted by Eloise Raley with five auxiliaries present including 23 women, three pastors, and one visitor, Jeff Neely, who has taken James Calhoun's place as director of the Arkansas State Missions Project. The association was pleased to have Neely there to give an update of the works, according to the release.

The speaker was Jarrod Pettit, pastor of Southside. Pettit's message was taken from Colossians 3:17 where he talked of the impact of Godly women and their impact in the church.

The right hand of appreciation was given by Debbie Leopard of Macedonia. After a closing prayer and a blessing on the food by Julius Carter, the meeting was adjourned to the family life center for soup, sandwiches, and a variety of desserts.

"We all had a wonderful time of fellowship," a spokesman said.

The next meeting will be held at Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church on Jan. 14 with the offering goal set for this meeting to go to Trey Emory, missionary to Sterlington, La.