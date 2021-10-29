FYI: MONAH hosts Day of the Dead Saturday

Today

Goblin Parade -- Trick or treating with downtown merchants, 3:30-5:30 p.m., downtown Rogers. Map at godowntownrogers.com.

HallowZing -- A special night for children with special needs, their siblings and their adults, 6-8 p.m., Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. $2 per person. Register at amazeum.org.

Costumes, Candy and Cops Drive-Through Carnival -- 6-8 p.m., 7640 SW Regional Airport Road in Bentonville. Free.

Horror Movie Trivia -- 7 p.m., Fort Smith Public Library via Facebook Live. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Kids' Night in the Museum -- 7 p.m., Arkansas Air & Military Museum in Fayetteville. Free. 521-4947.

Haunted Carriage Ride -- 7 p.m., 17023 Chamber Springs Road in Siloam Springs. $20. 524-0014.

"Peter/Wendy" -- An original adaptation of "Peter Pan," 7 p.m. Oct. 29-30; 3 p.m. Oct. 30, Trike Theatre in Bentonville. $15. 464-5084.

"Tiny Beautiful Things" -- Based on the "Dear Sugar" column, 7:30 p.m., Tuesday- Saturday; 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday through Dec. 5, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $10-$51. 777-7477.

"Come From Away" -- What happened when planes and passengers were diverted to a tiny Newfoundland town on Sept. 11, 2001, 8 p.m. Oct. 29-30; 2 p.m. Oct. 30-31, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $41-$82. 443-5600.

__

Saturday

Dia de Los Muertos -- With a bilingual play, dancing, mariachi music & more, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Museum of Native American History in Bentonville. Free; food carts will be on site. monah.us.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Super Saturday -- "Toy Story" event, Halloween parade and trick-or-treating, 3 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Halloween Fest -- 4-7 p.m., Shiloh Square in Springdale. Free. 750-8185.

Gravette Trick Or Treat -- 4-7 p.m., downtown Gravette. facebook.com/mainstgravette.

Fright Night Fling -- 5-8 p.m., Fort Smith Trolley Museum, 100 S. Fourth St. in Fort Smith. Free. 783-0205 or fstm.org.

Haunted Carriage Ride -- 7 p.m., 17023 Chamber Springs Road in Siloam Springs. $20. 524-0014.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwadg.com