Getting it straight

Today at 3:13 a.m.

Arkansas Court of Appeals Judge Raymond R. Abramson authored CV-20-615; Aaron C. Keeney and Laura J. Keeney v. David McQueen and Tina McQueen. The author of the decision was listed incorrectly in the Arkansas Court of Appeals listings in Thursday's edition of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Maria Hill, co-founder of the Arkansas chapter of Don’t Punish Pain, recalled at a rally Tuesday that some people have lost loved ones to suicide related to chronic pain. An article in Wednesday’s edition incorrectly reported Hill’s comments.

