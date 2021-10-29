Harley finding way with ASU's defense

JONESBORO -- "I can't do it anymore."

It wasn't the response Rob Harley's agent expected when he came to his client with an offer to work games on ESPN2 ahead of the 2012 season. Harley, a former Ohio State safety, had toiled for six years as a television broadcaster, bouncing across the Midwest to many of the same stadiums where he'd played as a Buckeye.

But being there wasn't the same thing as being in it.

Harley missed the scheming and the strategizing. He wanted to be on the practice field every day rather than traveling as a medical equipment salesman.

"I was very clear-minded," Harley said. "When I actually became a color commentator...[it was hard] to have to go up there and talk about something I don't know. ... You weren't there on Wednesday when they installed that play against that defense or what they saw to know that tendency.

"Subconsciously, it just started like, 'Dang, you know what? I really want to know more. I want to be a part of that process.'"

The then-30-year-old Harley accepted a graduate assistant job at Michigan State, kickstarting a nearly decade-long path to becoming a defensive coordinator. Now 39, Harley assumed that role in December, joining Coach Butch Jones' inaugural Arkansas State staff with the task of rebuilding a Red Wolf unit that's among the nation's worst for a third straight season.

He does so having been shaped by two premier defensive coaches, Mark Dantonio and Pat Narduzzi, as well as a College Football Hall of Famer in Jim Tressel.

But Tressel, who watched Harley grow up in Columbus -- first as a youngster and then as one of his players -- wants Harley to establish his own coaching identity.

"You have to definitely commit to gleaning from all those people you're lucky enough to work with," Tressel said. "But then have the courage to know how that fits who you are."

A rapid riser

East Lansing was an obvious starting point. Although Michigan State and Ohio State were on-field rivals, the Spartans had a familiar face in Dantonio, who'd been Tressel's defensive coordinator when Harley walked onto the Buckeyes' roster as a reserve safety.

Better known around Columbus as Chic in honor of great-uncle Chic Harley -- a three-time All-American in the early 20th century and a charter inductee into the College Football Hall of Fame -- Rob turned himself into a contributor despite coming to school without a scholarship.

"He was a smart guy, he had a lot of enthusiasm and he got along with people," Dantonio said. "He was a guy that was always going to find a way to get things done."

Dantonio put Harley on his offensive and special teams staff first before moving Harley back to his natural side of the ball the following year in 2013. He worked under Narduzzi, the then-Spartan defensive coordinator, for one season before Florida International hired Harley as its linebackers coach in 2014.

Only a year later, Narduzzi departed Michigan State for the head coaching position at Pittsburgh. And he knew precisely who he wanted to make as one of his early hires.

"It meant the world that somebody saw the potential in me and hired me as an ACC linebacker coach as my second full-time job," said Harley, who spent the final four of his six seasons with the Panthers as recruiting coordinator in addition to his on-field duties. "He felt like I was ready and this was what he mentored and groomed me for."

Pitt was in good shape when Harley arrived in the Steel City, having reached seven straight bowl games, but the Panthers turned another corner under Narduzzi. They reached the ACC Championship Game in 2018, then posted top-20 defenses in both 2019 and 2020.

Although he didn't know Harley personally, Jones frequently crossed paths with both Tressel and Dantonio during his years in the Midwest, first at Central Michigan and then Cincinnati.

Jones was also familiar with Pitt's success, and the characteristics of a Narduzzi defense -- tough, physical and striking -- were all ones he wanted in his program.

They've yet to show themselves in Jonesboro, however. ASU ranks last in the nation in total defense at 578.6 yards per game, tied for last in scoring defense at 44.0 points per game and the Red Wolves have surrendered eight plays of 70-plus yards -- that's twice as many as the next-closest team and 94 of 130 FBS teams have allowed just one or none.

It hasn't caused Jones' faith in his first-time defensive coordinator to waver.

"There isn't anybody who's working harder to find the answers to the questions than Rob Harley," Jones said earlier this month. "The mindset, the mentality, the fundamentals, the details. ... He's going to scratch and claw for everything, just like our players."

No overnight success

Throughout a season that's brought far more lows than Harley could've anticipated, his attitude has remained consistent. The same traits that linebacker Caleb Bonner noticed during fall camp -- Harley's passion and intensity -- are ones that defensive lineman T.W. Ayers pointed out earlier this week.

"Coach Harley's done an excellent job of leading us and making sure that everybody really understands what's going on rather than just regurgitating information," defensive end Kivon Bennett said. "We've all had to adjust in our own ways but...I have complete and utter confidence in him."

Taking on the responsibility of leading an entire defense for the first time is something South Alabama Coach Kane Wommack knows intimately. He was hired as Eastern Illinois' defensive coordinator at age 27, then took the same role with the Jaguars two years later.

"For any first-time coordinator on the defensive side of the ball, you have to coach what you know," Wommack said. "Because when the bullets are flying, you need to know and feel confident in what you do schematically so that you can communicate that and adjust on game day when it matters most."

For the first time since the season opener, ASU shut out an opponent in a quarter, keeping Louisiana-Lafayette off the scoreboard in the opening 15 minutes last Thursday. The Red Wolves then did it again in the fourth quarter.

And as ASU continues to understand what it can become on defense, its coordinator is still defining what kind of leader he wants to be.

"I'd like to be someone who's personable but I'd also like to be someone that's honest and demanding and holding myself accountable, as well as everyone else," Harley said. "I don't want to just be a taskmaster but I do want there to be a hard-nosed edge to what we do."

Tressel, for all his successes, went 2-9 in his first season as head coach at Youngstown State in 1986. His first Ohio State team in 2000 went 7-5, the worst mark of his 10-year tenure.

As much as Tressel hopes Harley doesn't try to emulate his mentors, he believes Harley has a similar willingness to learn through failure.

"It's a process. It doesn't happen overnight," Tressel said. "[My first years] were tremendous learning years. ... I learned about myself, I learned what I needed to do better. The coaches that I see make [successful] transitions are the ones that really went to school while they were on the way up."

Saturday’s football

ARKANSAS STATE AT SOUTH ALABAMA

WHEN 4 p.m. Central

WHERE Hancock Whitney Stadium, Mobile, Ala.

RECORDS Arkansas State 1-6, 0-3 Sun

Belt Conference; South Alabama 4-3, 1-3

TV None