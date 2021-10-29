DEAR HELOISE: With Halloween so near, it's important to remind people to examine the candy in their children's bag. The year before last, my 8-year-old daughter brought home a marijuana joint in her bag. I stand on the sidewalk and let my three children approach the doors, but I have no idea where the cigarette came from nor who would hand out marijuana.

The kids enjoy Halloween so much, but now I'm uncertain about letting them go trick-or-treating this year. They're really looking forward to Halloween, because I wouldn't let them go out last year due to covid-19. If they go out, I fully intend to check everything in their bags.

-- Doreen T., El Paso, Texas

DEAR READER: That's a very good idea. Check to make certain they have not received anything that could harm them. While it's rare, it does occasionally happen that a child gets something they shouldn't have or that could possibly hurt them.

DEAR HELOISE: I have records: 45s, 78s and 33s. They have a lot of grime, dirt and dust on them. What is a good way to clean them?

-- Diane R., Southwick, Mass.

DEAR READER: There are several ways to clean them. Here is one of them.

Use distilled water and a mild dish soap. Mix the soap and water together. With a synthetic chamois, dip it into the soapy mixture and, with small circles, gently clean the surface of the record. Some people use the soft pads of their fingers, but either method should work. Rinse with water, making certain you have all of the soap off the surface. Take a dry cotton T-shirt (clean, freshly washed and dried) and gently pat the surface of the record to absorb the water. Allow to air dry for at least two hours.

DEAR HELOISE: Recently a reader asked how to protect her wooden floors. Well, shoes with treads can pick up small rocks, gravel and bits of metal that then wreaks havoc with wooden floors.

-- Genevieve B., Eureka Springs

DEAR HELOISE: My patio planter has a vine growing in it that I would like to repot and take indoors for the winter, but without insects and their eggs. How do I do that?

-- Judy D., Massillon, Ohio

DEAR READER: First, never use outdoor soil for indoor plants. Buy sterile soil in a bag. Gently message the roots of the plant to remove any loose dirt and untangle the roots. After this, transfer the plant to its new pot and pack the bagged soil around it.

Next, mix water and a mild dish soap in a spray bottle and spray the plant with a generous amount of mixture. (I recommend doing all this outside). Let the plant dry indoors in a sink or bath tub. This should eliminate the bug problem.

