Holiday notebook

Walking into the store the other day--it wasn't Walmart, but it could have been--the kids fanned out to do their shopping, and a parent went in the other direction to do his.

They all met up at the register. One of the young ladies looked around and noted: "Gosh, they already have their Christmas stuff out. And it's not even Halloween. 'Fact, it's mid-October."

Dad laughed. "Honey," he said, "this Christmas stuff has been up for weeks."

Remember when we complained about seeing Christmas items in the stores before Thanksgiving?

Ah, the good old days.