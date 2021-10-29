Home Movies

"Mothers of the Revolution" (not rated, 1 hour, 42 minutes, Apple TV) This revealing and influential documentary, narrated by Glenda Jackson, follows a group of women who in 1981 marched from Wales to Berkshire to protest nuclear weapons being kept at RAF Greenham Common. The Greenham Common Women's Peace Camp that followed challenged world leaders and inspired millions. With Georgie Oulton, Amelia Reynolds; directed by Briar March.

"Christmas Collision" (not rated, 1 hour, 35 minutes, On Demand) A romantic comedy in which Theodora (Sebrina Scott, "Overtime"), a chronic workaholic, meets writer Charles (John Wells, "Star Wars: Hand of the Empire"), on a business trip where a series of weird circumstances leave her trapped in the small town where he lives during the holiday season. Although they start out being resistant to each other, this is a rom-com, so it's pretty easy to see what's coming. With Vernon Wells, Michael Pare, Dakota Phillips; directed by Lana Read.

"At the Ready" (not rated, 1 hour, 36 minutes, On Demand) Presented in English and Spanish, this documentary concerns students at Horizon High School in El Paso, Texas, who are enrolling in law enforcement classes and joining a unique after-school activity: the criminal justice club where, through simulated drug raids and active-shooter takedowns, they gain exposure to their desired careers in border patrol, policing, and customs enforcement. Directed by Maisie Crow.

"No Future" (not rated, 1 hour, 29 minutes, On Demand) Most dramas about drug addiction are bleak, but some are so sensitive and affecting that they're hard to get out of your head. That's the case here with Will (Charlie Heaton, who plays Jonathan Byers in "Stranger Things") who, in recovery, is trying to get his life back on track when an estranged friend overdoses and he encounters the friend's grieving mother (Catherine Keener), who carries an almost overwhelming load of sadness and anger. With Rosa Salazar, Jackie Earle Haley, Marissa Woolf; written and directed by Andrew Irvine and Mark Smoot.

"The Subject" (not rated, 1 hour, 59 minutes, On Demand) The directorial debut of Lanie Zipoy follows successful white documentary filmmaker Phil Waterhouse (Jason Biggs) who is dealing with fallout from his previous film that displays the murder of a Black teenager on tape as criticism mounts that he might have been able to prevent it. With Aunjanue Ellis, Anabelle Acosta, Caleb Eberhardt.

"North by Current" (not rated, 1 hour, 26 minutes, streaming on PBS through Dec. 31) This impressive and boldly engineered film festival standpoint (including Berlin, Tribeca, Camden International, Outfest) is a documentary blending fiction and nonfiction by visual artist and trans man Angelo Madsen Minax chronicling his return to his Michigan hometown after the death of his niece and wrongful persecution of his sister and brother-in-law.