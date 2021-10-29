Happy birthday (Oct. 29): You'll be amazed at what you accomplish using technology. You'll feel you were born in a beautiful era, despite its problems, and you'll resolve to make things better for those who come after you. Your personal life requires little in the way of plots and reasons — brilliant results from doing just as you feel.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Spending more than you earn creates problems, even if it's just a little more. This will be a theme that echoes financially and more so in subtle systems of exchange between people. You'll keep the balance in check.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Act on your moneymaking ideas, especially if they involve the general public. You've special luck in matters of publicity and your reputation. People want what you have to offer.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): It appears someone has skipped ahead in the line of life. But there is no reason to be envious of a person who received early awards. At some point, every lesson must be learned and every prize must be earned.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): With total self-love and acceptance, the validation from the outside becomes unnecessary. It's relaxing to interact with the need to prove your worthiness, and a lot more fun, too.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): The quest is well underway, but you're still trying to find the best method to make it to the promised land. Today's research and experimentation will be most enlightening.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): While maintaining a degree of control is comfortable, always being the master is an exhausting way to go. Give up on taking yourself seriously. Submit to spontaneity, and let success fall into your casually outstretched hand.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): While success is the best revenge, there are other forms on your mind. Perhaps it's not revenge you need but justice. Seek an outside opinion to decide once and for all if this is worth pursuing.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): With your hardworking style, you will go far. And if you find yourself getting lazy, you will go even farther. Your intelligence gives you the edge, helps you maximize efforts and see a way to shortcuts.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You have faith in humanity and believe the better angels will prevail. It doesn't always turn out to be true, but you'd rather be an optimistic fool than a correct cynic.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): When you get the feeling someone needs help, you offer it before you're asked, an act of graciousness which is one reason people identify you straightaway as a gem.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): It won't be easy to bring ideas into reality, though it's among the most worthy uses of your time. Expect roller coaster highs and lows and long, tedious stretches of concentration. Dream realization is for the tenacious.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): The one who is noncommittal has good reasons for being that way. Take their lead. There are situations that are like quicksand, appearing quite stable on the surface, though one step and you're already trapped.

LAST DAY OF MARS IN LIBRA

The equilibrium of relationships will shift on this last day of Mars in Libra, the sign of partnership, balance and justice. Stay loose and flexible, ready to adapt to the wobble. Also consider getting closer to the ground, whatever that means to the situation. Lowering your center of gravity lowers your falling risk. No one ever fell lying down.

WEEKEND LOVE FORECAST

ARIES: You’ll kindly and respectfully speak your mind and set a record straight.

COUPLE OF THE WEEKEND

Virgo and Scorpio both have strong personalities and opinions to match and could easily argue and banter their way through the weekend. It will be hard to tell the difference between serious conversation and serious flirting, if there is any! Scorpio is getting plenty of attention these days, but the way Virgo delivers it is so utterly captivating that Scorpio will be rapt.