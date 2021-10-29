THIS WEEK’S HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Coach Todd Eskola (right) and the Joe T. Robinson Senators hit the road today to take on the Ashdown Panthers in 4A-7 action. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Justin Cunningham)

Today's games 7A-Central North Little Rock at Bryant Cabot at Fort Smith Northside Conway at Little Rock Catholic Little Rock Southwest at Little Rock Central 7A-West Springdale at Bentonville Bentonville West at Fort Smith Southside Fayetteville at Rogers Heritage Rogers at Springdale Har-Ber 6A-East Searcy at El Dorado Sylvan Hills at Jonesboro Sheridan at Marion West Memphis at Pine Bluff 6A-West Van Buren at Greenwood Benton at Lake Hamilton Mountain Home at Russellville Little Rock Parkview at Siloam Springs 5A-Central Jacksonville at Little Rock Christian Watson Chapel at Maumelle Beebe at Pulaski Academy 5A-East Greene County Tech at Batesville Wynne at Forrest City Valley View at Nettleton Brookland at Paragould 5A-South Hot Springs at Camden Fairview De Queen at Magnolia Hope at Texarkana 5A-West Greenbrier at Alma Harrison at Clarksville Pea Ridge at Farmington Vilonia at Morrilton 4A-1 Prairie Grove at Berryville Gentry at Elkins Shiloh Christian at Gravette Green Forest at Huntsville 4A-2 Mills at Southside Batesville Bald Knob at Central Arkansas Christian Clinton at Heber Springs Stuttgart at Lonoke 4A-3 Pocahontas at Blytheville Cave City at Gosnell Jonesboro Westside at Highland Rivercrest at Trumann 4A-4 Lamar at Ozark Dover at Pottsville Dardanelle at Waldron 4A-7 Joe T. Robinson at Ashdown Arkadelphia at Bauxite Fountain Lake at Benton Harmony Grove Nashville at Malvern 4A-8 Monticello at Dumas Warren at Hamburg DeWitt at Star City Crossett at Helena-West Helena, ccd. 3A-1 Hackett at Greenland Lavaca at Lincoln Cedarville at Mansfield Charleston at West Fork 3A-2 Riverview at Mountain View Harding Academy at Newport 3A-3 Corning at Harrisburg Osceola at Hoxie Walnut Ridge at Manila Palestine-Wheatley at Piggott 3A-4 Perryville at Baptist Prep Paris at Booneville Mayflower at Danville Atkins at Two Rivers 3A-5 Fouke at Bismarck Centerpoint at Genoa Central Horatio at Glen Rose Prescott at Jessieville 3A-6 Barton at Lake Village Rison at Camden Harmony Grove Smackover at Drew Central Dollarway at McGehee 2A-3 Marked Tree at East Poinsett County 2A-4 Bigelow at Hector Conway Christian at Magazine Quitman at Mountainburg Johnson County Westside at Yellville-Summit 2A-5 Gurdon at Mount Ida 2A-6 Des Arc at England Carlisle at Hazen 2A-7 Mineral Springs at Dierks Murfreesboro at Lafayette County 2A-8 Fordyce at Hampton Bearden at Junction City Nonconference Cross County at Salem Eight man Decatur at Cedar Ridge KIPP Blytheville at Midland Augusta at Rector Cutter-Morning Star at Mountain Pine Strong-Huttig at Spring Hill Little Rock Hall at Episcopal Collegiate Subiaco Academy at Marshall

