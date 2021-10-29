'In God We Trust' sent to schools

The Pine Bluff Faith Community Coalition Ministerial Alliance (PBFCCMA) is providing schools with 560 framed copies of "In God We Trust," the United States of America's national motto.

Copies will be given to Pine Bluff and Watson Chapel school districts, Pine Bluff Lighthouse Academy Public Charter School, Friendship Aspire Academy Public Charter high school and elementary school, the Explore, Flex and Focus Academies alternative schools.

The "In God We Trust" motto will be placed in every school in Pine Bluff, according to a news release from the Rev. Jesse Turner, ministerial alliance president.

"PBFCCMA mobilized in March of 2020 with a commitment to engagement as partners, and to have a footprint on all school campuses, along with the continued support for the PBICVR Mentoring Initiative, that has worked successfully in Pine Bluff Schools since 2006," Turner said.