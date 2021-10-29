• Jimmy Spears, a tavern owner in West Peoria, Ill., for 39 years, posted on social media: "Elvis has left the building. Please bring him back whoever took him. No questions asked," after someone made off with a bust of Elvis Presley that he kept on the bar.

• Ted Cruz, the Republican U.S. senator from Texas, under fire for supporting a parent removed from a Michigan school board meeting after the man made a Nazi salute and chanted "Heil Hitler" as the board debated student mask policies, said on social media that he was "defending the right of citizens to denounce authoritarian policies."

• Beth Green, 49, of Acworth, Ga., a former employee of Geoff Duncan, Georgia's lieutenant governor, was charged with using a state-issued computer to send emails impersonating the powerful Republican to get information about her divorce.

• Darko Desic, a 64-year-old fugitive who escaped from prison nearly 30 years ago and surrendered to police in Sydney, Australia, when a pandemic lockdown left him jobless and homeless, had two months added to his original marijuana-growing sentence because of the escape.

• Jeanette Bell, 31, of Birmingham, Ala., who told deputies that her 1-year-old daughter got into her drug paraphernalia and put something in her mouth, faces a child endangerment charge after her child overdosed on drugs and had to be revived by first responders.

• Danyal Hussein, a 19-year-old British man who prosecutors said was obsessed with demons, was sentenced to serve at least 35 years in prison for fatally stabbing two sisters in the belief that the killings would help him win a lottery.

• Roland Irions Sr., a 70-year-old Chicago man, traveled to Columbus, Miss., to meet in person for the first time his 90-year-old half sister, Susie Hood, with whom he shared a dad, saying he recognized her immediately "because she looks just like our father."

• Rhonda Carlson, 48, convicted of helping her husband plan the 2015 shooting and stabbing deaths of his estranged pregnant wife, her unborn child and three others in New Market, Ala., was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

• Vinath Oudomsine, 31, of Dublin, Ga., faces up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to illegally obtaining a coronavirus relief loan and using more than $57,000 of the money to buy a collectable Pokemon trading card.