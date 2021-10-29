Jim Bob Duggar announces state Senate run

Former state Rep. Jim Bob Duggar of Tontitown announced Friday he will be a candidate for Arkansas State Senate District 7 seat vacated by the resignation of Sen. Lance Eads, R-Springdale.

Duggar was born and raised in Springdale, attended Springdale Public Schools and graduated from Shiloh Christian High School. He acquired his real estate license at 18 years of age and is a commercial real estate investor.

Jim Bob and his wife, Michelle, are best known for being part of his family's cable television reality show.

"I am honored to announce my candidacy for Arkansas State Senate District 7," Duggar said in a statement. "Northwest Arkansas is my lifelong home. It's where my wife, Michelle, and I have raised our 20 children. It's where we've grown our small businesses. It's where we've built a life centered around our faith, family and friends."

I'm running for state Senate because these are unprecedented times in our nation," Duggar said. "Out-of-control bureaucrats have put politics over common-sense policy with government mandates that force people to choose between earning a paycheck and violating their personal rights and beliefs."

"Now more than ever, we need a bold voice that is pro-family, pro-business, pro-gun and pro-life," he said. "It's time for conservatives to demand courageous leadership that puts Arkansas families, jobs, and our constitutional liberties first. I look forward to being your voice in the Arkansas State Senate.