Forgive an unsubstantiated theory here, but I expect it would be easier as a director known for dramatics to make a comedy than the other way around. There is humor to be found nearly everywhere, after all (even serious-minded Stanley Kubrick made "Dr. Strangelove," a soaking-wet satire that takes the flesh off your bones even as it makes you guffaw), and the serious-minded director need only turn their calibrations a few percentage points to turn something dramatic into something genuinely laughable (unless you happen to be Ruben Ostlund, in which case you like having the dials set precisely between the two).

For the comic director, however, they have to rein in their desire to find the game in a given scene, and create interest not from being unexpected, but quite the opposite: Finding the pathos in moments that have a clearly set trajectory. It's why so many "serious" movies made by comic directors (including Peter Farrelly's "Green Book," and half the Woody Allen catalog) tend to feel so rigid and flat, as if in making a serious-minded film, they were terrified of breaking any of the rules.

That might be part of the issue with Edgar Wright's latest film, a desultory mix of nostalgia-burn, horror movie pretension, and mystery-flick machinations, that begins promisingly, but ends up an unhappy misfire from a director whose drollery has infused much of his previous, far more successful efforts (including "Shaun of the Dead," "Scott Pilgrim vs. the World" and "The World's End"). One of the more anticipated movies of the year, right up until its premiere at Venice, where it was met with very mixed reviews, it's difficult to parse how a director as generally nimble as Wright, working from material that would seem well within his wheelhouse, could have ended up with a film as uninspired as "Last Night in Soho."

ONLY FUN IN FIRST THIRD

If there's genuine enjoyment to be had here, it's in the film's first third, where we meet Eloise (Thomasin McKenzie), a young, would-be fashion designer living with her Gram (Rita Tushingham) up in the English countryside when she receives word she has been accepted to the prestigious London School of Design to follow her dream. A country mouse in the big city, and warned by her Grandmother not to follow in the footsteps of Eloise's mother, who got overwhelmed in London before taking her own life when her daughter was just 7, Eloise struggles to find her way at first, mercilessly teased by her conniving roommate, Jocasta (Synnove Karlsen), until she's driven out, and takes a room off-campus, the top floor bedroom of an elderly woman, Ms. Collins (Diana Rigg), who takes a shine to the sprightly girl.

Eloise, whose proclivities for living in a sort of dreamworld are laid out in the film's opening sequence back at her Gram's, with her dancing about the house in one of her '60s-inspired designs, spending time with her "mother" whom she sees in mirrors standing beatifically behind her, soon begins a series of dreamisodes set in the '60s, in which she follows the fortunes of another young woman with big dreams, the ravishing Sandie (Anya Taylor-Joy), come to the popping London neighborhood of Soho, and living in the same bedroom, to make her way as a singer.

Instead, she takes up with a would-be music manager named Jack (Matt Smith), a slick opportunist, who wastes little time setting Sandie up with any number of reprehensible older men, in order for her to "make the right connections," for her career, while, in fact, pimping her out for endless evenings of soul-deadening misery.

MURDER MYSTERY

Over the course of many nights, Eloise dreams/witnesses Sandie's unfortunate plunge from eager, assured young woman, to miserable, exploited victim, until she finally meets an untimely death at the hands of the cruel Jack. Determined to get to the bottom of the mystery, Eloise stalks the local library, reading through back issues of the local papers to try to find an article about Sandie's murder, until it becomes clear there's more at work here than what she realizes.

The production design, which effortlessly shifts from modern-day drab, to fabulous, swinging '60s, is appropriately tremendous, and the twin leads, McKenzie and Taylor-Joy, are marvels, such that it feels like a colossal let-down that Wright, working from a script he co-wrote with Krysty Wilson-Cairns, can't seem to get a hold of the right tone to allow the film to shimmer. For a story as free-wheeling and unhinged as it is, the film remains too tied down, locked into a rigid schema of rules, and too careful to adhere to its stated genre roots (the mystery involved in the last act is resolved in a way that feels tacked on in a particularly unsatisfying manner).

It's also unclear just what we're meant to take away from it: Is the idea how misguided it is to revere a specific time and place in history? Is it a story of female empowerment, by way of losing one's dream? A statement on how fashion, like history, is set on endless repeat? The message is disappointingly muddled, behind an array of glitz, glam and plot-churning.

The tonal shifts are jarring, and often uneasy, like suddenly switching from Beethoven to Alice Cooper: It sounds like it might be an interesting juxtaposition, but proves to just be a random, clumsy segue. Wright has enjoyed a healthy career of mixing genres and tones in the past, so this misfire might end up a lone blight on an otherwise commendable filmography. You can see what he saw in the material, how it would all come together for him, but the end result is, alas, well off-key.