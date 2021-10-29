Legislative limbo clouds Biden's objectives abroad

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden promised to show the world that democracies can work to meet the challenges of the 21st century. As he prepares to push that message at a pair of global summits, his case could hinge on what's happening in Washington, where he is rushing to finalize a major domestic legislative package.

Headed first to Rome and then to Glasgow, Scotland, Biden will be pressed to deliver concrete ideas for stopping a global pandemic, boosting economic growth and halting the acceleration of climate change.

Those stakes might seem a bit high for a pair of two-day gatherings attended by the global elite and their entourages. But it's written right into the slogan for the Group of 20 meeting in Rome: "People, Planet, Prosperity."

Biden delivered East Room remarks on his domestic agenda Thursday, casting the legislation as a choice between "leading the world, or letting the world pass us by," before boarding Air Force One for the trip to Europe.

It was a reflection of his promise to align U.S. diplomacy with the interests of the middle class. This has tied any success abroad to his efforts to get Congress to advance his environmental, tax, infrastructure and social policies. It could be harder to get the world to commit to his stated goals if Americans refuse to fully embrace them, one of the risks of Biden's choice to knit together his domestic and foreign policies.

Ahead of his scheduled departure, Biden headed to Capitol Hill and met with House Democrats to pitch his revised $1.75 trillion plan for investing in education, safety net programs and environmental policies. He also planned to push for a final deal that has proved elusive during months of negotiations as he struggles to bridge the gap between moderate and progressive members of his party.

"We are at an inflection point," Biden told the lawmakers according to a source familiar with his remarks. "The rest of the world wonders whether we can function."

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6GBSobUXT_0]

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi invoked the trip as she tried to rally Democratic votes around the separate $1 trillion infrastructure package, attempting to build support for a vote on Thursday before Biden arrived in Rome.

"When the president gets off that plane we want him to have a vote of confidence from this Congress," she said. "In order for us to have success, we must succeed today."

Biden's trip abroad comes as he faces an increasingly pessimistic nation at home, and souring views of his handling of the nation's economy.

One consequence of Biden's decision to so closely link up his domestic and foreign policies is that both are now at the mercy of West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin and Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, whose votes are essential in a Senate evenly split between Democrats and Republicans. Biden aides have hoped for, among other things, a more than $500 billion investment to combat climate change in the United States, which would help efforts to persuade China and other nations to make investments of their own in renewable energy.

"It'd be very, very positive to get it done before the trip," Biden said Monday.

But as talks slogged on, administration officials began to play down the significance of Biden's spending plan still hovering in limbo rather than being locked down. White House press secretary Jen Psaki stressed that the president can still work the phones from Rome.

"They're seeing we're making progress," she said. "They're sophisticated. They're seeing we're on the verge of getting to a deal."

Reaching for a deal that has had a perilous journey thus far, the president is beginning his trip abroad at the Vatican with a visit to Pope Francis that is part personal for the religious commander in chief and part policy, particularly around matters of climate and confronting autocracies.

Biden will also pay a visit to the Italian hosts of the G-20 summit before he sits down with French President Emmanuel Macron. Biden is trying to close a rift with France created when the U.S. and U.K. agreed to provide nuclear-powered submarines to Australia, supplanting a French contract in the process.

Biden is also expected to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who backed down just days ago from threats to expel Western diplomats and whose purchase of Russian surface-to-air missiles has upended his country's participation in the F-35 fighter program.

In those and other meetings, Biden is expected to address the Iranian nuclear threat, and Iran's announcement that it could return to talks next month in Vienna.

He is also set to continue to press wealthier U.S. allies to step up their commitments to share covid-19 vaccines with lower- and middle-income countries. The international community appears to be falling short of its goal of vaccinating at least 40% of the population of each country by the end of the year.

"This is going to take coordination," said Dr. Kathleen Neuzil, director of the Center for Vaccine Development and Global Health at the University of Maryland School of Medicine. "There aren't enough being produced. And the ones we have are not equitably distributed."

Biden will argue that the pandemic can't be ended until vaccines are available widely, and that democracies can't let Chinese and Russian vaccine diplomacy -- which often comes with strings attached -- take root globally.

Biden will have little interaction with those two most significant of American rivals, as China's Xi Jinping and Russia's Vladimir Putin participate in the summits only virtually because of the pandemic threat. Those two leaders are critical for broader climate issues at a time of rising energy prices.

China has committed to increase coal mining ahead of winter, while Russia's natural gas reserves give it a degree of political power over parts of Europe.

Beyond the policies and personalities that will be prominent in Biden's trip, the president will be trying to make the case for democracy itself, arguing that essential aspects -- fair elections and representative government -- are superior to autocracies in good times and bad.

Heading to Scotland for the climate summit Sunday night, Biden will lead a large U.S. delegation that he hopes will showcase America's plans to address the threat of climate change. It's a sharp reversal from former President Donald Trump, who withdrew the U.S. from the Paris climate accord.

Biden is set to deliver a significant address on climate change and attempt to reclaim the mantle of American leadership. One of the key objections to shifting away from oil and other fossil fuels has been the costs, but the president has been making the claim that nature is already exacting a price with extreme weather from climate change.

The president has already announced ambitious targets, but the U.S. trajectory is in doubt as Democratic lawmakers wrestle with how to address the problem.

There is tentative agreement to spend about $500 billion, but the policy details have not been finalized. Whatever the final result, it will be far less ambitious than Biden once envisioned.

He originally wanted to use a combination of payments and fines to encourage utilities to abandon fossil fuels and adopt clean energy. However, the idea was scrapped because it couldn't gain the necessary support from Manchin.

Now, the legislation is likely to include grants and loans to encourage the private sector to reduce emissions.

The president noted in a Monday speech in New Jersey that storms, floods, fires and other disasters exacerbated by climate change have already cost the U.S. $100 billion this year.

"We're going to address the root cause of ever-increasing extreme weather and destruction: the climate crisis," Biden said.

Information for this article was contributed by Josh Boak, Zeke Miller and Emily Swanson of The Associated Press and by Chris Megerian, Jennifer Haberkorn and Tracy Wilkinson of The Los Angeles Times.