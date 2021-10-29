Let's Eat: Pizza by the slice comes to downtown Bentonville; a Rogers eatery opens; news from a Fayetteville brunch fave

Welcome to your tastiest source of restaurant news in Northwest Arkansas. Every Friday, we highlight what's new, what's gone and what's good in the region's rising food scene.

Slice Pizza Bar

Bentonville residents can now buy New York style pizza by the slice during a downtown stroll.

Slice Pizza Bar began serving customers last week out of a food truck at 115 NW Second St.

It's owned and operated by Dave and Jenny Marr, the couple behind the HGTV show "Fixer to Fabulous."

On Friday and Saturday, bar hoppers can even buy a slice after midnight. The food truck is open from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, according to the business' social media posts.

The Five6

Downtown Rogers has a new restaurant and bar called The Five6.

The venue opened earlier this month at 124 S. 1st St.

Patrons can get "shareable dishes, small plates and street-style tastes" along with local craft beer, wine and a full bar, according to its website.

The menu includes beer-battered mahi mahi sliders, Sichuan chicken wings and sides like house-made focaccia, a Bavarian pretzel, a charcuterie box and egg rolls.

Specialty cocktails and shots are available at the bar.

The Five6 opens at 4 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday, according to the site.

Learn more about the business' current offerings at thefive6.com.

The Farmer's Table Cafe

The Farmer's Table Cafe in south Fayetteville is about to expand.

The popular brunch venue at 1079 S. School Ave. announced Tuesday that construction on additional dining space, a new bar and a waiting area will begin Nov. 1, according to a social media post.

The construction means that Farmer's Table plans to be closed Nov. 8 through January 2022.

"This has been the plan/dream since 2019, but you know...," the post states.

While the restaurant's doors will be shut to visitors for a few months, its kitchen is hoping to remain busy. The business plans to continue catering and taking orders for holiday meals this year.

Fall Menus

Fall weather has arrived in Northwest Arkansas, and so have fall menus.

Chances are that your favorite eatery, bar or coffee shop has started offering something new.

For example, Yeyo's El Alma de Mexico in Bentonville started serving its fall and winter menu at 8th Street Market last week.

New items include the protein option of winter squash, elotes, enmoladas, pozole, champurrado and churros in addition to a guava, mango and passion fruit parfait.

"The enmoladas are definitely a must have!" General Manager Sydney Smith told us. "They taste like the soul of Mexico."

The winter squash, which is locally grown at the restaurant's Rios Family Farm, is "the perfect option for dietary restrictions," Smith added.

The Mexican eatery shifts its menu slightly about twice a year, with most of it remaining consistent.

Yeyo's has also added lunch specials for those customers dining in at 801 SE Eighth St. during the week, Smith said.

Coffee Championships

Brewers and baristas from Onyx Coffee Lab placed high this week in competitions at the international World Coffee Championships.

Andrea Allen, co-owner of the Rogers-based coffee company, represented the United States and earned the second place prize in the World Barista Championship. Elika Liftee placed third in the World Brewers Cup competition.

The competitions took place Oct. 23-26 in Milan.

The Barista Championship is a multiple-round competition that requires competitors to prepare espressos, milk drinks and original signature drinks under time constraints.

The two-round Brewers Cup "highlights the craft of filter coffee brewing by hand" in a contest in which competitors prepare and serve three drinks to a panel of judges.

The fall and winter menu at Yeyo’s El Alma de Mexico in Bentonville includes enmoladas, which are enchiladas made with mole instead of tomato or chile sauce. General manager Sydney Smith says they’re “definitely a must have!” (Courtesy photo/Yeyo’s El Alma de Mexico)