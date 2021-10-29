Don't vote for party

Arkansas needs candidates for elected leadership positions who will (1) listen to all citizens of our state, not forgetting the non-Republicans, and (2) allow scientists, health professionals, and educators to make decisions in the best interests of our people of all ages.

An independent candidate would work well--presenting ideas about what is important for our state, drawing the best ideas from all political parties, and from Arkansans who are not narrow-minded. It takes an open mind and a willingness to listen to all others--not just the ones who yell the loudest--before making a decision.

It's not specifically a Republican or Democrat or independent who will help lead us out of some of the messes made by the latest Legislature, but a person with integrity. This would not include any candidate who follows Donald blindly, disqualifying Leslie Rutledge and Sarah Sanders as governor candidates.

Please consider qualified Arkansans and vote not for a political party, but for wise, caring persons who can lead us compassionately.

CAROL ANN BONE

North Little Rock

Money isn't answer

Bob Bryant wrote in support of Kellanesse Porter-Parker's Oct. 24 opinion that it is time to do what's right regarding school disparity, saying she "aptly described the financial resources difference between predominantly white and predominantly Black schools."

Porter-Parker stated "predominantly white schools get more funding appropriated to them." Ironically the Democrat-Gazette published an editorial the same day as Bryant's letter which states that Little Rock schools (19 percent white, 61 percent Black, 16 percent Hispanic) spent $17,665/pupil per year in 2019-20 compared to higher-achieving charter schools and full-service schools in northwest Arkansas with higher white populations. The Pulaski County School District (which is 57 percent minority population) where Porter-Parker's son attends school spent $16,091 per pupil for the 2020-21 school year. Bryant and Porter-Parker are correct: There is a spending discrepancy, but it is in favor of the minority schools. It appears to me that spending money is not the answer to the problem.

There is obvious discrepancy in cheerleader uniforms, etc., between public and private schools, as she points out. But worse, there is discrepancy in test scores and academic achievement, all things which are enhanced by parental involvement in the school process, and placement of expectations on their children as well as support. She notes that "one parent, usually the male, is partially to non-existent for whatever reasons." Certainly not all Black children are in one-parent homes (60 percent to 72 percent, depending on who you read, are single-parent homes). She aptly notes that many single moms working multiple jobs don't have time for PTA, or other school activities.

It seems to me the "right thing" to reverse this trend lies in reversal of the decline of the two-parent family. Forget blaming the teachers or the schools, or the districts for failing to adequately fund the schools. There are some things money cannot replace.

GREGG MUELLER

Little Rock

Collect from wealthy

I would like to reply to Mr. Jim Mitchell, who questioned the pursuit of the social infrastructure package by Congress. Social Security is paid for by withholding of money from workers' paychecks and has very little to do with the social infrastructure package. The problem is an aging population without new workers to pay into Social Security. Whether Congress can find a way to pay for the hard infrastructure and social infrastructure packages is a different matter.

It is well known that many large corporations and wealthy individuals pay little or no taxes and getting them to pay a fair share of taxes is very difficult since the wealthy lobby very hard to avoid it and use loopholes and other maneuvers to hide their income. The rest of us have paid into Social Security and Medicare and paid a large portion of our gross income into income tax, sales tax, gasoline tax, etc., and I believe that it's past the time to collect more from the very wealthy.

PAUL WAGENER

Jacksonville

Must speak up for life

The UN Conference on Climate Change (COP26) convening Sunday in Glasgow, Scotland, will bring nations together to adopt stricter standards for action by all the countries. Sadly, there is no mention on their agenda of the part world militaries play in climate change.

The U.S. military with its 800 bases around the world is the largest carbon polluter. At U.S. insistence, the nations' militaries were excluded from their pollution reports to the UN at Kyoto and Paris. The media followed suit and hardly mentions the huge contribution militaries make to carbon pollution.

Peace and environmental activists from over 400 groups around the world will be gathering in Glasgow on Nov. 4 to send a powerful message to COP26 participants to demand that nations must include their militaries when reporting carbon emissions and pledge to cut emissions to meet agreed-upon United Nations standards.

The U.S. and China are the two largest carbon producers in the world, and we need to work together to drastically cut emissions. Instead, we are heading for a new arms race with the U.S. nuclear rearmament program and the militarization of the east Asian seas. What happened to the promise of diplomacy?

David Swanson, of World Beyond War, gives us a stern warning: "What possible excuse is there for not cutting the military unless killing people in the short term is so important to us that we're willing to kill everyone in the long term? We need to speak up for life, and soon."

JEAN GORDON

Little Rock