Little Rock man arrested after exchanging gunfire during gas station robbery, police say

​​​​​An armed robbery suspect exchanged gunfire with a man outside a gas station early Thursday, but no one was injured, and the suspect was arrested and faces multiple felonies, according to a police report.

Police say Kenny Billups, 31, of Little Rock entered the Big Red Valero gas station at 12001 Colonel Glenn Road around 1 a.m. and acted like he was going to buy a pack of Newport cigarettes.

Billups then pulled a Smith and Wesson pistol and demanded all the money from the register and multiple packs of Newports, the gas station clerk said in the report. The report also says Billups was seen on security camera footage.

A 53-year-old woman entered the store but left quickly when she saw it was being robbed, going back to her car and telling her 23-year-old son, the report states.

Exiting the store, Billups pointed his pistol at the woman and demanded her purse. She refused, and Billups retreated across the parking lot, still brandishing the gun.

The 23-year-old drew his own gun and fired several shots at Billups, who returned fire as he ran north across Colonel Glenn Road.

Arriving on the scene, Little Rock police officers found a black Chevrolet Tahoe with the keys still inside that was warm to the touch and matched the description of a vehicle used in other armed robberies, according to the report. Billups’ name was also on multiple police reports tied to the registered owner of the Tahoe.

Officers later found Billups walking down Colonel Glenn Road and arrested him because he matched the suspect description, and they found a Smith and Wesson pistol and multiple packs of Newports on him.

Police are looking into Billups’ connection to other armed robberies, but are not able to say more at this time, Sgt. Eric Barnes said Friday morning.

Billups was charged with three counts of aggravated robbery, three of aggravated assault, one of theft of property and one of illegal possession of a firearm, all felonies, according to an arrest report.

