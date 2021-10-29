LIVE! in NWA: Marshall Tucker Band in Eureka, plus live music all over NWA

Tried-and-true Southern institution, The Marshall Tucker Band, was set to perform at 7:30 p.m. today at The Auditorium in Eureka Springs, but has been rescheduled for March 25 due to multiple covid-19 outbreaks in the band. 253-7788; theaud.org.

ELSEWHERE

• Ultra Suede and Flashback perform at 6 p.m. today for Happy Hour ($8); Ghastly ($30) performs at 9:30 p.m. today; The Mixtapes and Lou Dog ($12-$15) perform at 8:30 p.m. Saturday; and A very Jerry Halloween with Forgotten Space ($20-$25) will be hosted at 8:30 p.m. Sunday at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. in Fayetteville. 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com.

• DJ Afrosia performs at 6 p.m. today during the Howloween Monster Mash event at Black Apple Hard Cider, 321 E. Emma Ave. in Springdale. Free. 751-0337; facebook.com/blackapplehardcider.

• Brother Moses ($15) performs a Halloween show at 7 p.m. today at Prairie Street Live, 509 W. Prairie St. in Fayetteville. Free. 442-4555; prairiestreetlive.com.

• The Crumbs present "The Rocky Horror Pickin Show" ($5) at 8:30 p.m. today at The Majestic, 817 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith. 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com.

• A Fright Night Halloween Party with 808 Ozark Entertainment will be hosted at 8 p.m. Saturday at Moonbroch, 117 W. Walnut in Rogers. $5. 278-2500; facebook.com/MoonbrochPub.

• Dial Up performs at 6 p.m. Saturday for the Halloween Party ($10-$15) at JJ's Live, 3615 N. Steele Blvd. in Fayetteville. 582-2500; jjslive.com.

• Jessica Gray performs at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Gotahold Brewing, 409 W. Van Buren in Eureka Springs. Free. 363-4187; gotahold.beer.

• The Lucas Parker Band performs with guest Jessica Paige at 5 p.m. Sunday, at Kingfish, 262 N. School Ave. in Fayetteville. kingfishbar.com.

Send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Jocelyn at jmurphy@nwadg.com.