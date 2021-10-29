Lonoke, Stuttgart set for showdown

Lonoke Coach Harry Wright calls it a heated rivalry. Stuttgart Coach Josh Price terms it as simply a big one.

No matter how either describes today's showdown, both realize just how much is riding on the final outcome.

Lonoke (7-1, 4-1 4A-2) can ruin any coronation plans Stuttgart (7-1, 5-0) may have had, as it pertains to a conference title, by pulling off an upset at James B. Abraham Stadium. And according to Wright, the Jackrabbits are expecting the intensity level to be ramped up a notch or two on their home field against a team they're quite familiar with.

"It's an interesting dynamic," he said. "This is my third time to play them, but this is probably my guys' 10th time to play them because they've been competing against them since they were second-graders. They've had some battles with those guys, and it's something our kids look forward to.

"I'm interested in seeing how it shakes out."

Wright isn't the only one with a vested interest in how the game unfolds.

A Lonoke victory would at least create a two-way tie for first place in the 4A-2 with the Ricebirds. However, if Southside Batesville (6-2, 4-1) manages to beat Mills (5-3, 2-3) in another key tilt, then there would be a three-way logjam atop the conference standings with one game remaining in the regular season.

But Wright noted that the Jackrabbits have been level-headed about the position they're in and aren't feeling any additional pressure. That approach has also been one of the key reasons why Lonoke has been able to put together its best stretch since 2008 when the Jackrabbits won 10 of their first 11 games.

"We've got a pretty mature group of kids that have been here for a while," Wright explained. "Our seniors, there's two or three of them that started as freshmen so they've kind of been in the mix when it comes to gearing toward the end of the season and having to win certain games to get certain seedings.

"We've been in that situation the last two years where it came down to the last couple of games where we were gonna be a one, a two or a three seed. Our goal when we set out was to win a conference title, and that's something that we've had in our minds since spring ball."

A second consecutive league championship has also been a goal for the Ricebirds. Stuttgart, ranked No. 4 in Class 4A, has been picking up momentum ever since it rallied from an 11-point, fourth-quarter deficit to beat Southside Batesville 21-18 on Sept. 24. Price feels it was that comeback victory that allowed the Ricebirds to turn a corner.

"If this thing goes well, and we beat Lonoke, win the conference, win a few playoff games and make a run, we'll be able to point back to the fourth quarter of that game," he explained. "It kind of feels like after that, we kind of flipped that switch. We've been very, very efficient on offense and have turned the ball over just one time since that fourth quarter."

In the four games that succeeded that three-point victory at Southside Batesville, Stuttgart has averaged 47.5 points. In last week's 63-28 spanking of Mills, quarterback Tymir Coppins rushed for nearly 160 yards with a pair of touchdowns while passing for 203 yards and 2 more scores. Junior running back Cedric Hawkins has also been effective all year, while the Ricebirds' defense has been solid.

"The thing that impressed me last year when they gave us some trouble from a defensive perspective was their two defensive ends, No. 11 [Lavonte Clark] and No. 17 [Kameron Harper]," Wright said. "They're the best D-linemen we've seen all year, and they're on the same team. But of course on offense, every skill player out there can take it to the house. [Hawkins] is what makes them go because he's kind of their workhorse.

"But then you've got somebody like [Jaidan] Strange who can take the top off at any time. Then their quarterback has given them a different dynamic from what they had last year."

Price essentially mirrored Wright's assessment -- in reverse.

"Their skilled kids are outstanding, especially their quarterback [Bradon Allen]," he said. "We knew this was coming when he started most the year as a ninth-grader when Spencer Pepper got hurt. Allen is a really good quarterback, very athletic. We told our kids he's the best dual-threat quarterback we'll see all year. It'll almost be like playing against our quarterback because they're the same type of athlete that can throw the football around and still hurt you with their legs.

"And then Pepper will got play some receiver and quarterback, plus three or four other skilled kids, No. 13 [Chaston Dockery], No. 3 [Landon Jones], No. 1 [Latrell Burnett]. And four of their best skilled kids all play in the secondary. They're just a very talented football team."

Both coaches are hoping that talent and execution will help spur their teams tonight. For Wright, limiting Stuttgart's big-play ability will also be key for the Jackrabbits. And in Price's eyes, matching Lonoke's intensity will factor in.

Even still, they both expect a slugfest.

"They're playing for a conference championship as well," Price said. "I have no doubt that Coach Wright will have them chomping at the bit. They're going to come out fired up, and we've got to do the same."