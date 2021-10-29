LR Christian, Benton surge to title game

MARION -- Little Rock Christian won the first two sets and then the decisive fifth Thursday at Premier Bank Arena to advance to the Class 5A state final.

The Warriors (34-3-1) topped Greenbrier (28-8-1) 25-22, 27-25, 21-25, 20-25 and 15-8 to set up a showdown with Benton on Saturday at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs.

"This has been their goal and they fought hard in the fifth set," said LR Christian Coach Lacey Rowan. "My girls have really wanted to get there and they earned it."

LR Christian took the lead in the fifth set on a Greenbrier error, and senior Hallie Martin added on when she served an ace to make it 3-1. LR Christian senior Romani Thurman recorded a kill and Harper Stokes blocked a Lady Panther kill attempt at the net for an 8-3 lead, which forced a Greenbrier timeout.

The Warriors took off on a 4-0 run to pull ahead 11-4 following a Greenbrier net violation.

Greenbrier fought back when junior Alex Newland turned a pair of Lily Oaks passes into assists before serving a pair of aces to move the Lady Panthers within 11-8 to force a Little Rock Christian timeout.

Martin logged a kill following the stoppage before Jordan Terry blocked a Greenbrier kill attempt for a point. The Warriors scored the winning point on a hitting error.

"We went back to focusing on basics in the fifth set and realizing who we needed to get the ball to," said Rowan.

BENTON 3, MARION 1

Benton (26-4) rallied to win the last three sets to oust past Marion (27-2) 23-25, 25-15, 31-29 and 25-21.

Senior Laci Bohannan, an Arkansas State commit, sparked the Benton attack with a team-high 21 kills, tallied 13 assists and logged 12 digs. Benton sophomore Abigal Lagemann added 20 kills, while sophomore Kenzie Garrett dished a team-high 25 assists.

Marion pushed Benton to set point four times in the third set before the Lady Panthers ended the match. Marion took a 29-28 lead following a Kiah Rucker kill before Mitchell went to work, setting Bohannan and Lagemann up for kills and a 30-29 lead. A Marion hitting error gave Benton the see-saw third set.

Benton erased another late Marion lead in the fourth set. The Lady Patriots pushed ahead 18-16 on a Rucker block before Bohannan set up kills from Lagemann and Henley Hooks, part of a 4-0 Benton run that forced a Marion timeout with the Lady Panthers ahead 20-18. Bohannan carried Benton to the finish line, setting for a pair of Lagemann kills and turning a pair of Mitchell passes into kills as Benton scored nine of the final 12 points.

"We'd talked about how to slow them down and to our kids' credit, they did everything exactly like we taught them to do," said Benton Coach Michelle Shoppach. "Laci and Lagemann just came through all night for us on the outside."