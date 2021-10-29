Police bear: LR man charged in three robberies

LR man charged in three robberies

Little Rock Police arrested a man they suspect in three armed robberies Thursday, according to arrest reports.

Officers responded to an armed robbery call at a gas station at 12001 Colonel Glenn Road early Thursday, encountering Kenny Billups, 31, of Little Rock, who matched the suspect description they had, the report states.

Police arrested Billups and took him to the 12th Street Station for questioning, where they charged him with three counts of aggravated robbery, three of aggravated assault, one of theft of property and one of illegal possession of a firearm, all felonies, according to the report.