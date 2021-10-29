LR man charged over threat reported by victim of assault

HOT SPRINGS -- A Little Rock man was arrested Wednesday on felony and misdemeanor charges stemming from allegations he threatened to kill a Hot Springs woman who is the alleged victim in a pending battery case against him.

Carlos Fontrell Thompson, 41, was taken into custody shortly after 9:30 a.m. and charged with felony counts of intimidating a witness, punishable by up to 20 years in prison, and first-degree terroristic threatening, punishable by up to six years, and misdemeanor counts of violation of a no-contact order and failure to appear.

He remained in custody Thursday in lieu of a $103,500 bond and is set to appear today in Garland County District Court.

Thompson was previously arrested on Feb. 2 and charged with two felony counts of third-degree domestic battery, punishable by up to six years in prison, and two counts of violation of a no-contact order stemming from allegations he repeatedly attacked and threatened his ex-girlfriend last year.

He is set to stand trial on the charges on Nov. 8 in Garland County Circuit Court.

The woman told police in October that she received a phone call from Thompson, her ex-boyfriend and father of her child, and he told her if she testified against him in court and they sentenced him to prison, when he got out he was "coming to kill her."