• How did Gordon Ramsay spend his pandemic lockdown? Getting frenetic in a kitchen, of course. The chef with a dizzying number of books, restaurants and TV shows was home in Cornwall, England, with mouths to feed last year when he did a series of livestreams on Instagram cooking meals in 10 minutes or less. The fast-moving endeavor he began on YouTube the year before culminated in "Ramsay in 10," his latest cookbook filled with recipes made against the clock. "There's so much fun to be had in cooking food that doesn't need to take 60 or 70 minutes at a time," he said in an interview on Zoom from Los Angeles. "'Ramsay in 10' was a bit of a miracle because it's the first time in 20 years anyone's ever said to me, 'Stop. Time out.'" The 54-year-old Ramsay filled his 31st book -- which will be out Tuesday -- with shortcuts and tips on how to stock a pantry and fridge for home cooks on the go. He calls these recipes fast food at its finest -- not quicker than a frozen meal tossed into a microwave but faster than a takeout delivery. Among his 100 recipes made in a flash: a humble omelet elevated with mozzarella and shiitake mushrooms, and another with fish sauce and shrimp. There's a one-pan pumpkin pasta with amaretti biscuits and lemon thyme, and a quick smoked haddock kedgeree using pre-cooked rice. Acknowledging his status as a seasoned pro, he gives home cooks grace on the clock. "The way I used to write cookbooks was thinking I'm going to be judged by every chef on the planet. The recipes were laden with 152 ingredients. Cooking at home is completely different, and I've learned that so much more," Ramsay said.

• The California Supreme Court has refused to consider Brad Pitt's appeal of a court ruling that disqualified the judge in his custody battle with Angelina Jolie. The court this week denied a review of a June appeals court decision that said the private judge hearing the case should be disqualified for failing to sufficiently disclose his business relationships with Pitt's attorneys. Jolie, 46, and Pitt, 57, were among Hollywood's most prominent couples for 12 years. A former Los Angeles County Superior Court judge, John Ouderkirk, who officiated at their 2014 wedding, was hired to oversee their divorce when Jolie filed to dissolve the marriage in 2016. He ruled the couple divorced in 2019, but he separated custody issues involving their six children -- five of whom are minors. The state Supreme Court's decision finalized that ruling. Pitt's attorney had argued that Jolie's effort to disqualify the judge was aimed at blocking his tentative custody decision, which was favorable to Pitt. Jolie's attorney, Robert Olson, wrote in an email that his client is "pleased that her children's well-being will not be guided by unethical behavior."

This file shows Brad Pitt at a special screening on Sept. 18, 2019. (AP Photo/File)