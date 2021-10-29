Nearly 900 cash cards distributed as part of Little Rock's vaccine incentive program

Close to 900 Visa cash cards worth a total of $50,450 have been distributed as part of Little Rock's federally funded vaccine incentive program, according to a city official.

In an email, city spokesman Spencer Watson said 113 cards worth $100 as well as 783 cards worth $50 had been provided as of Wednesday.

The Visa cards function like prepaid debit cards.

For residents to take advantage of the incentive, they must attend a city-sponsored vaccination clinic for a first or second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna covid-19 vaccines, or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Participants who receive a two-dose vaccine can get a $50 card after each shot, whereas recipients of the one-dose J&J vaccine can get a $100 card.

The first clinics were held Sept. 11 and Oct. 2, with additional clinics held earlier this month.

Two more clinics will take place in the West Central Community Center at 8616 Colonel Glenn Road. Participants can receive the Moderna or J&J vaccine on Nov. 6 from 1-5 p.m., and the same vaccines will be offered Dec. 4 from 1-5 p.m.

The city's announcement of the vaccine incentive program came Sept. 7 and followed Little Rock receiving its first tranche of direct aid from the federal American Rescue Plan Act earlier this year.

The federal stimulus legislation approved in March is expected to provide Little Rock with roughly $37.7 million between this year and next, the largest sum for any one city in Arkansas.

Little Rock received the first half of the money in May.

A resolution approved by the Little Rock Board of Directors in August provided a road map for how the city plans to use some of the initial direct aid. The initiatives included $700,000 for covid-19 prevention, mitigation and communication efforts.

Two weeks after the incentive program was announced, the city board approved a resolution authorizing a contract with U.S. Bank for up to $700,000 to provide the Visa cards.

The language of the resolution left open the possibility that the city will continue to pay for Visa cards through the end of 2022, with extensions possible through the end of 2026.

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. had to backtrack on the city's covid-19 mitigation efforts amid the delta surge recently, reinstating a mask mandate for city-owned or city-operated buildings in August after he had ended a similar mandate in May.

During an agenda meeting Tuesday, the city board briefly discussed the mask mandate, per the current framework by which city officials can review the ongoing emergency declaration around the end of each month, but took no steps to end it.

At-large City Director Dean Kumpuris, a gastroenterologist who serves as chairman of the city's covid-19 task force, recommended maintaining the status quo.

The emergency declaration is set to expire after Dec. 29.

