New legislative maps propose state's first predominantly Hispanic district

​​​​​New legislative maps drawn based on the 2020 U.S. census numbers create two new majority-minority districts in the Arkansas House, including the state’s first predominantly Hispanic district in Northwest Arkansas.

The other majority-minority district is predominantly African-American and located in Pulaski County.

“This is historic in nature in terms of access and making sure that we continue equal access by all populations of our state,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said.

The three-member and all-Republican Board of Apportionment voted unanimously to accept the proposed maps at a meeting Friday morning. The members are Hutchinson, Attorney General Leslie Rutledge and Secretary of State John Thurston.

No sitting senators are pitted against one another by the proposed districts, and one new House district covering Lee and Phillips counties in eastern Arkansas puts three sitting representatives — two Republicans and one Democrat — together.

The maps are now posted for a 30-day public comment period, and the board is scheduled to reconvene Nov. 29 to incorporate the feedback and any technical adjustments before giving final approval.

The new maps can be viewed by clicking on “Maps” at arkansasredistricting.org.

