New name a dodge, say Facebook critics

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Facebook Inc. is changing its name to Meta Platforms Inc., or Meta for short, to reflect what Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg says is its commitment to developing the new surround-yourself technology known as the "metaverse," the company announced Thursday.

But the social network itself will still be called Facebook.

Skeptics immediately accused the company Thursday of trying to change the subject from the Facebook Papers, the trove of leaked documents that have plunged it into the biggest crisis since it was founded in Zuckerberg's Harvard dorm room 17 years ago. The documents portray Facebook as putting profits ahead of ridding its platform of hate, political strife and misinformation around the world.

Marketing consultant Laura Ries likened the move to BP rebranding itself to "Beyond Petroleum" to escape criticism that the oil giant harmed the environment.

"Facebook is the world's social media platform and they are being accused of creating something that is harmful to people and society," she said. "They can't walk away from the social network with a new corporate name and talk of a future metaverse."

Facebook the app, where users post personal updates and register likes, is not changing its name. Nor are Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger. The company's corporate structure also won't change. But on Dec. 1, its stock will start trading under a new ticker symbol, MVRS.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vP1h2Hzgyzg]

The metaverse is sort of the internet brought to life, or at least rendered in 3-D. Zuckerberg has described it as a "virtual environment" you can go inside of, instead of just looking at on a screen. People can meet, work and play, using virtual reality headsets, augmented reality glasses, smartphone apps or other devices.

It also will incorporate other aspects of online life such as shopping and social media, according to Victoria Petrock, an analyst who follows emerging technologies.

"It's the next evolution of connectivity where all of those things start to come together in a seamless, doppelganger universe, so you're living your virtual life the same way you're living your physical life," she said.

But keep in mind that "it's hard to define a label to something that hasn't been created," said Tuong Nguyen, an analyst who tracks immersive technologies for research firm Gartner.

Other tech companies such as Microsoft, chip maker Nvidia and Fortnite maker Epic Games have all been outlining their own visions of how the metaverse will work.

Zuckerberg said that he expects the metaverse to reach a billion people within the next decade and that he hopes the new technology will creates millions of jobs for creators.

The announcement comes amid heightened legislative and regulatory scrutiny of Facebook in many parts of the world because of the Facebook Papers. A corporate rebranding isn't likely to solve the myriad problems revealed by the internal documents.

Zuckerberg, for his part, has largely dismissed the furor triggered by the Facebook Papers as unfair.

In explaining the rebrand, Zuckerberg said the name Facebook doesn't encompass everything the company does anymore. In addition to its social network, that now includes Instagram, Messenger, its Quest virtual reality headset, its Horizon virtual reality platform and more.

"Today we are seen as a social media company," Zuckerberg said. "But in our DNA we are a company that builds technology to connect people."

Meta may have other reasons to make changes to its corporate identity. Leaning harder into the metaverse lets the company appear to be diversifying its business at a time when it's facing new pressures in the social media market.

Younger rivals such as ByteDance Ltd.'s TikTok are gaining traction among the under-25 age cohort, and Zuckerberg said on Monday he is retooling Meta to focus on attracting young adults again.

Building out the metaverse will also allow Meta to reduce its dependency on mobile operating-system and browser makers such as Alphabet Inc.'s Google and Apple Inc. to deliver services to consumers. Meta's third-quarter sales and the fourth-quarter forecast missed analysts' estimates in part because of Apple's new rules around the data apps like Facebook and Instagram can collect from iPhone users.

Zuckerberg pledged that the metaverse will have privacy standards, parental controls and disclosures about data use that his social network has famously lacked.

"Everyone who's building for the metaverse should be focused on building responsibly from the beginning," Zuckerberg said during a video presentation on Thursday. "This is one of the lessons I've internalized from the last five years -- that you really want to emphasize these principles from the start."

Information for this article was contributed by Mae Anderson, Matt O'Brien and Kelvin Chan of The Associated Press and by Naomi Nix and Kurt Wagner of Bloomberg News (TNS).