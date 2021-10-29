Walmart schedules Searcy hiring event

Walmart Inc. will hold a hiring event next week in Searcy and more than 130 other cities as it seeks to fill thousands of positions in its supply chain.

The Searcy event will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at 405 E. Booth Road. Those attending will learn more about Walmart's supply chain network, available jobs, benefits and the application process. They will also have an opportunity to meet with the supply chain management team.

Applications may be made online at walmartcareers.com/hiringevent or by phone by texting 240240.

Anyone interested in driving for Walmart may apply at drive4walmart.com.

Walmart has a wide range of positions available, including lift drivers, order fillers, shipping loaders, diesel technicians, warehouse workers and power equipment operators.

Walmart said in September that it planned to hire 20,000 workers to bolster its supply chain, and that these employees would staff more than 250 Walmart and Sam's Club distribution and fulfillment centers and their transportation offices.

-- Serenah McKay

Service offers new avenue to pay bills

Walmart Inc.'s new financial service offering lets customers use cash to pay bills and fund prepaid accounts, the company said Thursday.

Electronic payment firm VanillaDirect's network has about 15,000 billers and account providers. That lets users pay a variety of bills through the service, including credit cards, utilities, mortgages, municipal taxes and consumer loans.

Consumers get a bar code linked to the account they want to pay from VanillaDirect's website. They take the bar code, on paper or a mobile device, to a Walmart customer service desk or Money Center, scan it and make their payment with cash.

VanillaDirect charges a service fee, typically $1.50, for each transaction.

Walmart said VanillaDirect gives customers who don't use banks an option to pay bills and that the service is available at all Walmart U.S. stores.

Retailers using VanillaDirect include Walgreens Boots Alliance, CVS, Dollar General and Family Dollar, according to VanillaDirect's website.

-- Serenah McKay

Day ends on uptick for Arkansas Index

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Thursday at 737.41, up 12.34.

"Equities resumed their march higher with the S&P 500 Index closing at a new high with all sectors showing a positive performance as a lower than expected quarterly GDP report calmed fears of immediate hawkish Federal Reserve policy," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.