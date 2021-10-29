OBU back has eyes for TDs

Kendel Givens scored touchdowns in bunches when he played for Little Rock Christian Academy from 2017-2019.

The move to NCAA Division II football has not blocked Givens' lane to the end zone.

Givens, a second-year freshman after sitting out 2020 along with the rest of Division II football because of covid-19, has scored 19 touchdowns for Ouachita Baptist (7-1, 7-1 GAC) through the first eight weeks of the Great American Conference season.

Givens (94-551 rushing) is scoring at a rate of one touchdown every 4.5 carries for the Tigers, who are the third-ranked rushing team in Division II at 292.6 yards per game.

Givens leads Division II -- and all of NCAA football -- in rushing touchdowns.

OBU has scored 34 as a team, second to GAC rival Harding's 36, with many of those scores coming out of the Tigers' Wildcat formation.

In the OBU Wildcat, a back receives the direct snap, waits for the blocking to open holes, and runs to daylight.

Givens gives all the credit to OBU's offensive line and his coaches -- offensive coordinator Jay Derby and line coach Brett Shockley in particular -- for his success when receiving the ball directly.

"Coaches put me in a good position to score," said Givens, who is listed at 5-9, 220 pounds. "They've been doing it for years. Teams know what's coming, and we've just got to continue to execute it every day."

OBU Coach Todd Knight said the Tigers first started using the direct-snap formation in about 2005.

"It may be more highlighted in some years, but we've been doing it for a while," Knight said. "I think we were doing it before it became popular."

Brockton Brown and Drew Harris are two recent examples of OBU touchdown-makers out of the Wildcat formation.

Brown scored 25 touchdowns in 2019 and holds OBU's single-season mark. He also holds OBU's all-time touchdown record with 43.

Harris, a wide receiver, scored 20 rushing touchdowns in 2017 out of the Wildcat, and is tied with Steve Kehner, who scored 20 touchdowns in 2014, for second on OBU's single-season TD list.

Givens, who scored 20 touchdowns at Little Rock Christian in 2019, said it was not lost on him during the recruiting process that OBU liked to run the ball into the end zone.

"During my recruitment, I looked at how many yards the running backs were having, and I was like, 'Oh my goodness,' if I come here I'm going to get the ball a ton, ' " he said.

Knight said there is no question the use of the direct-snap to the running back has helped in recruiting.

"Yeah, some guys that would have an opportunity to play in that type system would love doing that, for sure," Knight said.

Knight gives credit to Derby and Shockley for perfecting the use of the formation and finding the right backs to fill the role.

"It's not just get up there, catch the snap and run," Knight said. "There's more to it than that."

Knight said Givens' stocky build helps.

"He's hard to tackle," Knight said. "Low center of gravity. He understands what Jay's trying to accomplish right there."

Knight said Givens and TJ Cole, the conference's leading rusher with 1,049 yards and 10 touchdowns, are not the only Tigers who practice out of the formation.

"We've got a lot of guys ... that you'll eventually see," Knight said. "Right now, it's Kendel's baby."

Givens said scoring touchdowns never gets old.

"That's exciting, man, and scoring, I love it," he said. "It's exciting to know that when we get down there, you've got a chance to score the ball."

Week 8 rankings

One of the eye-opening aspects of this week's release of the NCAA Division II Regional rankings is how much different they are when compared to the American Football Coaches Association top 25 poll and the d2football.com rankings.

Take Ouachita Baptist as an example.

OBU (7-1, 7-1 GAC) is in three-way tie with conference rivals Henderson State and Harding atop the standings in the Great American Conference.

OBU has moved up to No. 6 in the AFCA top 25, is No. 7 in the d2football rankings but is No. 8 in the Super Region 3 rankings.

The top seven teams from each of the four Division II regionals will qualify for the 28-team playoff field, which will be released two weeks from Sunday.

The discrepancy comes down to the quality of opponents that have been played so far.

Harding, ranked No. 2 in the region behind undefeated Ferris (Mich.) State, owns road wins over Henderson State (7-1, 7-1) and Oklahoma Baptist (5-3, 5-3) and home wins over OBU, East Central Oklahoma (5-3) and Arkansas-Monticello (4-4).

The Bisons' three remaining games are against teams -- Northwestern Oklahoma State, Southwestern Oklahoma State and Arkansas Tech -- with a combined record of 3-22.

Henderson State checked in at No. 6 in the regional rankings, but the Reddies have a tougher road down the stretch than Harding, with games at Oklahoma Baptist (5-3, 5-3) and OBU after this week's final home game against Southern Nazarene (1-7, 1-7).

OBU's No. 8 ranking is an indicator that the Tigers' toughest games are still in front of them, and their final three opponents -- East Central, Southeastern Oklahoma State and Henderson -- are a combined 18-6.

The coaches know that the rankings mean very little at this point.

"Are we ranked?" OBU Coach Todd Knight asked. "I haven't even looked at it. I haven't even seen it on paper. And I'm not going to look at it, because all that matters is what we're doing this week.

"You ask me that question in 2 1/2 weeks and I'll give you my heart. Right now, it doesn't make any difference. You've got to be mentioned, but it doesn't make any difference. What matters is how you finish this thing up."

It is safe to say that OBU will be among the top seven teams if it wins its final three games.

Same holds true for Henderson State, which narrowly escaped defeat last Saturday before pulling out a 41-38, overtime victory over Arkansas Tech in Russellville.

Henderson State Coach Scott Maxfield said it's all so simple.

"We win out we're in we lose, we're not," he said. "Every game from here on out is the conference championship game."

Working overtime

Henderson remained in a tie atop the GAC standings after going to overtime against Arkansas Tech, scoring the winning touchdown on a 10-yard pass from Adam Morse to L'liott Curry.

Morse, the GAC's Offensive Player of the Week, passed for 522 yards against the Wonder Boys, but Tech matched Henderson score for score, finally tying the game with 5 seconds remaining to play on a pass from quarterback Jack Lindsey to running back Jordan Edington.

Tech Coach Kyle Shipp elected to kick the extra point and force overtime, a decision he said he does not regret.

"You're either the fool or the savior," Shipp said. "We had some momentum going in there. If we get one stop, we've got a chance."

Henderson State won the coin toss in overtime and elected to play defense. The Reddies held on third down, forcing Jesus Zizumbo into a 24-yard field goal.

Henderson then scored the winning touchdown on its second offensive play.

Bisons rumbling

Harding won its sixth game in a row since its Week 2 32-31 loss at Southeastern Oklahoma State, and the Bisons mixed their top-ranked rushing attack with big plays on defense and in the kicking game to defeat the University of Arkansas-Monticello 64-7.

The Bisons blocked two punts -- both by GAC Special Teams Player of the Week Will Fitzhugh -- which resulted in a touchdown and a safety.

Harding also recovered a fumble on UAM's third offensive play that turned into the game's first touchdown -- a 1-yard run by Cole Chancey. The Bisons turned two interceptions into 14 more points.

Harding's first interception, with the Bisons leading 21-7 in the second quarter, was returned 34 yards by J'Varius Wood and gave Harding possession at the UAM 1. Chancey scored on the next play.

The Bisons also scored on a 100-yard interception return by Cooper Carroll for the game's last touchdown.

The Bisons have now blocked four punts, three in the past two games, recovered 4 on-side kicks in 4 tries, and have a plus-7 turnover margin to supplement their rushing attack, which leads Division II at 360.2 yards per game.

"I have never in my life been part of a football team that has made more game-changing plays in the kicking game throughout the season," Harding Coach Paul Simmons said on his TV show this week. "And it started with the first kickoff of the season."