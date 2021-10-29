BASEBALL

Padres hire Melvin

The San Diego Padres have hired Bob Melvin from the Oakland Athletics as their new manager, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The person spoke with The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because the hiring hadn't been officially announced. The 60-year-old Melvin will receive a three-year deal, the person said. Melvin replaces Jayce Tingler, who was fired Oct. 6 after a second-half collapse dropped the Padres from a solid grip on the NL's second wild card spot to finishing with a losing record for the 10th time in 11 seasons. The hiring of Melvin is a complete 180 for General Manager A.J. Preller, whose previous two managerial hires had no experience as a big league skipper. Melvin comes into the job with 18 seasons of big-league managerial experience and a 1,346-1,272 record with the A's, Mariners and Diamondbacks. He has been named Manager of the Year three times, including in both leagues.

Marlins, SS reach deal

Shortstop Miguel Rojas and the Miami Marlins announced a two-year, $10 million contract on Thursday, the first big step the team has taken this offseason. The deal has the 32-year-old Rojas under contract through 2023. He will make $5 million in each of the next two seasons. Rojas batted .265 this season for Miami, with 9 home runs and 48 RBI. No current member of the Marlins roster has appeared in more games for the franchise than Rojas, whose 730 appearances are the ninth most in team history.

GOLF

Two share Bermuda lead

Brandon Hagy and Chad Ramey avoided the worst of the wind Thursday afternoon, each with a 6-under 65 to share the lead in the Bermuda Championship when the opening round at Port Royal was halted by darkness. For those who started in the morning, it might have been easier playing in the dark. "You see winds like this, but normally you don't play in them," said Matt Fitzpatrick of England, who had every right to be satisfied with his even-par 71. The wind and spots of heavy rain were so fierce that play was suspended briefly in the morning. And while it eased slightly in the afternoon, the gusts were strong enough that short putts were nervy and judging the distance on approach shots was key. Ramey managed to finish off a bogey-free round right before play was halted. Hagy made nine birdies to offset his bogeys, one of which was a 2-foot par putt he missed on the par-5 seventh hole. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Arkansas Razorbacks) and David Lingmerth (Razorbacks) both finished at 4-over 75.

FOOTBALL

Panthers' DT lost for season

The Carolina Panthers have placed rookie fifth-round draft choice Daviyon Nixon on injured reserve with a season-ending knee injury on Thursday. The defensive tackle was hurt during practice on Wednesday. Nixon has played in all seven games this season as a backup and has nine tackles, two quarterback hits and a half sack. Carolina's roster stands at 50 players, but the team is expected to get cornerback Stephon Gilmore back from the PUP list this week while defensive backs Juston Burris and Myles Hartsfield are expected to return from injured reserve.

TENNIS

Qualifier upsets Tsitsipas

American qualifier Frances Tiafoe rallied to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 at the Erste Bank Open in Vienna Thursday for his second win in four months over the top-seeded Greek. Tiafoe upset Tsitsipas in straight sets in the opening round at Wimbledon in June, but failed to win a set when the pair met again at the Tokyo Olympics the following month. However, the 49th-ranked American proved his triumph at the All England Club was no fluke, as he battled back from 3-0 down in the final set to win six of the next seven games. Thursday's win was Tiafoe's first in seven matches against a top-three player, as Tsitsipas reached his career-high No. 3 ranking in August. The result denied Tsitsipas a tour-leading 15th quarterfinal of the season. In his fourth quarterfinal of the year, Tiafoe will take on Diego Schwartzman, who outlasted Gael Monfils 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-2.

Top seed wins in Romania

Top-seeded Simona Halep overcame a back injury to defeat Varvara Gracheva of Russia 6-4, 6-2 Thursday and reach the quarterfinals of the Transylvania Open in Cluj-Napoca, Romania. Second-seeded Anett Kontaveit and U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu also had straight-set wins to advance to the last eight of the Romanian indoor event. Halep, who missed Roland Garros, Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics due to a calf injury, was visibly hampered in her movement but capitalized on her strong serve and a number of unforced errors by Gracheva.

Fritz advances in St. Pete

Taylor Fritz celebrated his 24th birthday by beating doubles partner Tommy Paul 7-6 (3), 6-4 to advance to the quarterfinals of the St. Petersburg Open on Thursday. The fifth-seeded Fritz jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first set and capitalized on Paul's early double-fault in the tiebreaker. Paul converted just one of his four break points. Fritz will next face Australian John Millman, who advanced by upsetting fourth-seeded Aslan Karatsev 6-3, 6-2.

BASKETBALL

Former Bullets' GM dies

Bob Ferry, a two-time NBA executive of the year who was general manager for the Washington Bullets when they won their only championship in 1978, has died. He was 84. Washington Coach Wes Unseld Jr. announced Ferry's death before Wednesday night's game at Boston. Ferry became the team's GM in 1973 and held that position until 1990. Washington reached the 1975 NBA Finals, losing to Golden State, then won it all three years later by beating Seattle. The Bullets lost a Finals rematch with Seattle in 1979. Ferry won executive of the year honors in 1979 and 1982. Ferry was the father of Danny Ferry, a star at Duke who was picked No. 2 overall in the 1989 draft and later became a GM as well.