Oklahoma restarts executions

McALESTER, Okla -- Oklahoma ended a six-year moratorium on executions Thursday, administering lethal chemicals to a man who convulsed as he was executed for the 1998 slaying of a prison cafeteria worker.

John Marion Grant, 60, who was strapped to a gurney inside the execution chamber, began convulsing and throwing up after the first drug, the sedative midazolam, was administered. Several minutes later, two members of the execution team wiped off his face and neck.

Before the curtain was raised to allow witnesses to see into the execution chamber, Grant could be heard yelling, "Let's go! Let's go! Let's go!"

He yelled profanities before the lethal injection started. Grant was declared unconscious about 15 minutes after the first drug was administered and declared dead at 4:21 p.m.

Grant was serving a 130-year prison sentence for several armed robberies when witnesses say he dragged Gay Carter into a mop closet and stabbed her 16 times with a homemade shank. He was sentenced to die in 1999.

Oklahoma moved forward with Grant's lethal injection after the U.S. Supreme Court, in a 5-3 decision, lifted stays of execution that were put in place Wednesday for Grant and another death row inmate, Julius Jones, by the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Jones' lethal injection is set for Nov. 18.

State officials did not respond to questions about Grant's reactions to the drugs.

"Today, the Department of Corrections carried out the law of the State of Oklahoma and delivered justice to Gay Carter's family," a statement from Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt read.

A series of problematic lethal injections in 2014 and 2015 led to Oklahoma's unofficial moratorium.

Drug mix-ups in 2015 followed a botched execution in April 2014 in which inmate Clayton Lockett struggled on a gurney before dying 43 minutes into his lethal injection -- and after the state's prisons chief ordered executioners to stop.

Oklahoma moved ahead with plans to use nitrogen gas to execute inmates, but ultimately announced last year that it planned to resume executions using the same three-drug lethal injection protocol used during the flawed executions.

More than two dozen Oklahoma death row inmates are part of a federal lawsuit challenging the state's lethal injection protocols, arguing that the three-drug method risks causing unconstitutional pain and suffering. A trial is set next year.