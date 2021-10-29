100 years ago

Oct. 29, 1921

RUSSELLVILLE -- The Commercial Hotel, west of the Missouri Pacific passenger station and patronized mostly by railroad men, burned last night. The flames were under such headway when discovered at 7:30 that the Fire Department could only keep them under control and prevent the fire spreading to other buildings. The building was owned by Charley Perkinson, former manager of the hotel, whose loss is about $6,000, with $2,000 insurance. Origin of the fire is unknown.

50 years ago

Oct. 29, 1971

• Two men wearing Halloween masks walked into Arkansas Aviation Sales at Adams Field at 8:25 p.m. Wednesday and robbed seven persons at gun point. No one was hurt, but the gunmen escaped with about $290, the police said. Fredrick W. Smith, manager of the firm and one of the victims, told police the robbers each brandished a pistol and forced the victims to give them all their money. All but one of those robbed were employees of Arkansas Aviation Sales. The robbers fled on foot.

25 years ago

Oct. 29, 1996

• Six Little Rock area teachers are this year's recipients of $5,000 Stephens Awards, given annually by the City Education Trust Fund to outstanding educators. The recipients are: Frances J. Black, a home economics teacher at the Arkansas School for the Deaf for 28 years; Dr. Delores Wennerstrom, a seventh-grade science teacher at Pulaski Academy for the past 10 years; Leslie A. Kearney, a German teacher at Little Rock Central High for the past six years; Melissa C. Donham, a Little Rock Central High biology teacher for the past 20 years; Tommie Sue Wood, a history teacher at J.A. Fair High School for 13 years; and Mildred Walker, a math teacher at McClellan High for 10 years.

10 years ago

Oct. 29, 2011

• The Little Rock School District is offering a $1,000 reward for any tips that might lead to the arrests of the four people who stole 24 computers from a high school. The reward announcement was made by the Little Rock Police Department less than a week after an alarm sounded at Hall High School about 1:23 a.m. Oct. 22. Little Rock police spokesman Lt. Terry Hastings said a district security guard, as well as police, immediately responded to the school at 6700 H St., but the thieves who set off the alarm were gone -- along with about $15,600 worth of classroom computers. Hastings said police are reviewing surveillance footage of the thieves moving the computers out of the classroom. However, he said he didn't believe there was any surveillance footage of them loading the computers into a vehicle parked outside. Police reports noted that there was an open window on the building's east side that didn't appear to be forced open and another window above it was broken from the inside.