OVERALL HIGH SCHOOL TOP 10 CAPSULES

NO. 3 NORTH LITTLE ROCK AT NO. 1 BRYANT

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Hornet Stadium, Bryant

COACHES North Little Rock: Randy Sandefur; Bryant: Buck James

RECORDS North Little Rock 7-1, 4-1 7A-Central; Bryant 7-1, 5-0 7A-Central

NOTEWORTHY A Bryant victory would assure it of no worse than a No. 2 seed in the Class 7A state playoffs. ... North Little Rock was the last team to hand Bryant a conference loss (2018). ... The Hornets have beaten the Charging Wildcats five consecutive times, including twice in each of the last two seasons. ... North Little Rock has three players (Malachi Gober, Torrance Moore, Javonte Harris) with at least 200 yards rushing apiece. Moore has run for a team-high 796 yards. ... Bryant receiver Mytorian Singleton has caught 23 passes for 431 yards and 4 touchdowns.

NO. 2 CONWAY AT LITTLE ROCK CATHOLIC

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock

COACHES Conway: Keith Fimple; Little Rock Catholic: John Fogleman

RECORDS Conway 7-1, 5-0 7A-Central; Little Rock Catholic 2-6, 1-4 7A-Central

NOTEWORTHY Conway has beaten Little Rock Catholic 12 times in a row. ... The Wampus Cats' 7-1 start is their best since they won the first 10 games of the 2014 season. ... Catholic still has a shot to make the playoffs even with a loss. The Rockets can collect the league's final spot if they knock off Little Rock Central in the regular-season finale. ... Quarterback Preston Scott is 126 of 248 for 1,369 yards and 6 touchdowns for Catholic. ... Conway's Manny Smith has 660 yards receiving on 33 catches and 129 yards rushing on 11 carries. He's scored 13 touchdowns.

BEEBE AT NO. 4 PULASKI ACADEMY

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Joe B. Hatcher Stadium, Little Rock

COACHES Beebe: Chris Gunter; Pulaski Academy: Anthony Lucas

RECORDS Beebe 3-5, 2-2 5A-Central; Pulaski Academy 7-1, 4-0 5A-Central

NOTEWORTHY Pulaski Academy has won the last seven games between the two by an average of 37.9 points. ... Running back Joe Himon, who needed only five carries to run for 177 yards a week ago against Little Rock Christian, has 1,011 yards and 20 touchdowns on the ground. ... Beebe has outscored Jacksonville and Watson Chapel 97-14 in its last two games, both of which were victories, to move into a tie for third place with Little Rock Christian in the conference. ... Pulaski Academy's Jaylin McKinney is second in the state in receiving yards with 1,050.

NO. 5 FAYETTEVILLE AT ROGERS HERITAGE

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE David Gates Stadium, Rogers

COACHES Fayetteville: Casey Dick; Rogers Heritage: Steve Hoofkin

RECORDS Fayettville 6-2, 5-0 7A-West; Rogers Heritage 0-8, 0-5 7A-West

NOTEWORTHY A 7A-West title is within reach for Fayetteville, which needs a victory to clinch at least a share of the crown. ... Heritage is still looking for its first conference victory since Oct. 6, 2017 (29-28 over Van Buren). The War Eagles have dropped all 30 of its league games since then. ... Running back Eli Laird is fourth in Class 7A in rushing with 915 yards on 148 carries. He's also scored 11 touchdowns. ... Fayetteville has won 11 in a row over Heritage.

SPRINGDALE AT NO. 6 BENTONVILLE

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Tiger Stadium, Bentonville

COACHES Springdale: Brett Hobbs; Bentonville: Jody Grant

RECORDS Springdale 1-7, 1-4 7A-West; Bentonville 6-2, 4-1 7A-West

NOTEWORTHY Bentonville still has an outside shot to win an outright 7A-West championship but needs to win its final two regular-season games and have Fayetteville drop its next two. ... Springdale is tied with Fort Smith Southside for the No. 6 spot in the conference. They'll play next week. ... Running back Josh Ficklin ranks fourth in Arkansas in rushing with 1,323 yards. He's scored a touchdown in every game this season for Bentonville. ... Landon Phipps has 760 yards on the ground, tops for quarterbacks in Class 7A.

NO. 8 BENTON AT NO. 7 LAKE HAMILTON

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Wolf Stadium, Pearcy

COACHES Benton: Brad Harris; Lake Hamilton: Tommy Gilleran

RECORDS Benton 7-1, 5-0 6A-West; Lake Hamilton 8-0, 5-0 6A-West

NOTEWORTHY The game could decide who wins the 6A-West, although Lake Hamilton does face Greenwood next week. ... Benton was gashed by Lake Hamilton 51-34 last season. ... The Wolves' Tevin Hughes needs just 16 yards to eclipse the 1,000-yard rushing mark. ... Wide receiver Cam Harris has 41 catches for 876 yards and 10 touchdowns for the Panthers, winners of seven games in a row. ... Lake Hamilton allows just under 15 points per game while Benton averages 43.

NO. 9 CABOT AT NO. 10 FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Mayo-Thompson Stadium, Fort Smith

COACHES Cabot: Scott Reed; Fort Smith Northside: Mike Falleur

RECORDS Cabot 6-2, 3-2 7A-Central; Fort Smith Northside 5-3, 2-3 7A-Central

NOTEWORTHY Northside can tie Cabot for fourth place in the 7A-Central with a victory. ... The Grizzlies have dropped four consecutive games to the Panthers. ... Cabot wide receiver Braden Jay was held to a season-low 13 yards receiving in a loss to top-ranked Bryant last week. The senior did score on a pair of rushing touchdowns. ... Northside's T'Kavion King had a 61-yard touchdown catch last week against No. 3 North Little Rock.