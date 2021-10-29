Panel of Northwest Arkansas doctors discusses covid-19

Six local physicians answered questions about covid-19 during a panel discussion Thursday hosted by the Northwest Arkansas Council.

The panel was part of the council's quarterly speaker series Onward Ozarks. Randy Wilburn, founder and host of the "I am Northwest Arkansas" podcast, moderated the event.

Doctors discussed several topics related to the virus. Audience members also submitted questions for the panel.

About 120 people attended the hourlong virtual event, according to Ryan Cork, executive director of the council's health care transformation division. A recording of the panel discussion will be posted on the organization's website, nwacouncil.org .

The discussion was inspired by questions the council has received from the public while partnering with local health care communities, Cork said. Convening a panel of experts to address and answer the questions seemed wise and responsible, he said.

Impact on the region

Covid-19 has impacted Northwest Arkansas through the number of people who have died or lost loved ones, said Dr. Daniel Young, an infectious disease specialist at Northwest Health in Bentonville.

As of Thursday, 8,344 Arkansas residents had died of covid-19, including 603 in Benton County and 481 in Washington County, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

The region also has been stressed by the virus in other ways, with hospitals at maximum capacity, health care personnel facing mental and personal stress, and the community facing the economic impact of the pandemic, he said.

The number of covid-19 cases in the region peaked in early August and has been in a downward trend over the past 30 days, Young said. He attributed the fall in cases to behavior changes and vaccinations.

Vaccinated people are not ending up in the hospital unless they have a severe immune suppressing condition, Young said.

What are the risks?

In the short-term, people are at risk of missing school or work, or having to go to the hospital, get on a ventilator and possibly losing their life, Young said. People admitted to the hospital because of covid-19 have about a 10% chance of dying, he said.

The long-term risks of the virus haven't been fully flushed out, but they do include respiratory issues, long-term heart disease, permanent cardiac damage and autoimmune diseases, Young said.

Dr. Amanda Wood, who practices family medicine and obstetrics at Mercy, said she has seen many patients with long-term complications who had no health issues before covid-19. For example, she has a patient who was previously healthy but six months after they contracted covid-19, the virus attacked the patient's thyroid, she said.

Long-term side effects, such as fatigue and pericarditis, or inflammation around the heart, are also being seen in kids, Wood said.

Finding good information

There is a lot of misleading and bad information on television and social media, Young said. In contrast, science-based medicine has been using the same process of using real-life data to come up solutions to problems for the past 100 years, he said.

"I get that Americans don't like to be told what to do," Young said. "The reality is, there is no conspiracy theory with this thing. It is real life; it is here."

Dr. Marti Sharkey, pediatrician and Fayetteville public health officer, said people need to turn to experts and reliable sources such as the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the World Health Organization. Many articles with bad science are posted online and later pulled down, but people don't unsee them, she said.

Dr. Michael Bolding, an internist at Washington Regional, said patients often tell him they got misinformation from a doctor. If a doctor had a political slant pre-covid, they probably still have that, he said.

Dr. David Deschamps, a maternal and fetal medicine specialist at Mercy, encouraged the audience to look at the motivation behind the message. Everyone is afraid of the virus and vaccine, and smart people know how to play on the public's fears, he said.

The speed of vaccine development is something people are concerned about, but the science and safety measures were still there, said Dr. Sheldon Riklon, of University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences and Community Clinic.

Vaccine safety

Bolding said he has treated only one person with vaccine side effects since the covid-19 immunization came out in December. That person had a mild case of pericarditis and was able to be checked out the next day with no heart damage, he said.

"There are no mortalities related to the vaccine whatsoever," Bolding said. "Compare and contrast that to covid."

Many people in their 30s and 40s do not make it out of the hospital after contracting covid-19, he said.

As millions of doses of the three vaccines are being administered, they are being so closely monitored that just six to 12 cases of side effects from the Johnson and Johnson vaccine caused the vaccine to be paused, Bolding said.

While the federal Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System does list some deaths, there is no causation or link between the deaths and the vaccine, Deschamps said. The fact they were reported gives the CDC a reason to study a possible link, he said.

Vaccines are also safe and recommended for pregnant women, Wood said. There is no difference between the rate of preterm birth and birth complications pre-pandemic and the rate among the vaccinated population, she said.

Vaccines for children

If the Food and Drug Administration approves vaccines for children ages 5 to 11 next week, as expected, it will be a game changer, Sharkey said. Children can finally go about their ordinary lives, attending soccer games, going to school without a mask and having sleepovers, she said.

"We potentially can have a lot of kids fully vaccinated by Christmas," she said.

She encouraged parents to talk to their pediatrician so they can feel comfortable about the decision.

Sharkey noted that a number of kids are getting post-covid complications such as headaches, brain fog, and prolonged loss of taste and smell.

Deschamps said he doesn't think covid-19 will go away entirely, but he hopes the pandemic will end and the covid-19 virus will behave more like the flu.

Young said no one is going to be able to sit the covid-19 pandemic out. If they are not immune, they are going to be affected by the virus, he said. If immunity is not reached, the virus could continue to rage through the world and new variants could be made, he said.

Screen capture Dr. David Deschamps, a maternal and fetal medicine specialist at Mercy Hospital in Rogers, speaks during the virtual covid-19 panel discussion on Thursday as Dr. Sheldon Riklon, of University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences and Community Clinic, looks on. The panel was part of the Northwest Arkansas Council's quarterly speaker series Onward Ozarks