Parents wrestle with decision on vaccinating kids

Some parents, even those who have been vaccinated, are struggling to decide whether to immunize their children. They wonder if their kids really need it and worry that it may be risker than the disease, which is typically much less severe for children -- though not always.

They said they have a hard time finding reliable information to make an informed decision. And they said they want to make one for the right reasons -- to protect their kids against disease, which vaccine company data show the shot does extremely well -- not simply to reduce mitigations such as wearing masks.

In a Kaiser Family Foundation survey this month, about 27% of parents of children ages 5-11 said they planned to get their kids vaccinated immediately once the shots are authorized. Another 33% said they would wait and see how the rollout goes for other children.

What they ultimately decide may affect the trajectory of the pandemic in the United States. Federal officials have said achieving a high childhood vaccination rate will be key to tamping down the spread of the coronavirus, especially in light of a recent study showing that children are transmitting the virus as frequently as adults.

When a coronavirus vaccine became authorized for emergency use in the United States, Roberta Satill and her husband took it without hesitation. But as advisers to the Food and Drug Administration endorsed Tuesday the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in children 5-11 years old, Satill is wavering on whether to vaccinate her children, who fall within that age group.

The 45-year-old mother from Longwood, Fla., said she has kept her kids up-to-date on their other vaccinations, but she worries about possible short- and long-term side effects from the coronavirus vaccine and whether it's worth any perceived risks, especially given that infections have been declining nationwide. The advisory committee, which voted 17-0 to back the vaccine, found that the benefits of the shot for the 28 million children in that age group outweighed the risks of a rare cardiac side effect.

"It's extremely nerve-racking," Satill said. "You want to make the best decision for your children."

The White House has launched a campaign to educate parents about the vaccinations, as federal health officials anticipate signing off as soon as early November on administering a reduced dose of Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine. The companies have said their trials show the immunization is safe and 91% effective in children ages 5-11.

But reliable information from official sources will have to compete with a maelstrom of rumors and social media claims, many of which are untrue.

"This is probably the most publicized vaccination campaign ever and there are torrents of misinformation out there. So it's absolutely understandable why parents would have some questions," said Sean O'Leary, vice chairman of the Committee on Infectious Diseases for the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Several parents cited a feeling that they lacked reliable information as a main source of their hesitation. Many parents who are nervous about vaccinating their children are struggling to decipher the validity of conflicting information they have heard, said Krupa Playforth, an Alexandria, Va.-based pediatrician and mother of three.

They tend to worry that the vaccines are too new to have been thoroughly vetted, and they cite lower rates of serious covid-19 in children than adults.

While children are much less likely to become severely ill from the coronavirus, they are still at risk. Nearly 6.2 million children in the United States have tested positive since the pandemic started, resulting in tens of thousands of hospitalizations and more than 500 deaths, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. Some children who had covid-19 are now showing long-haul symptoms.

Nationwide, more than 45 million people have tested positive and more than 738,000 have died.

Some parents also incorrectly worry that the vaccines will affect their children's future fertility or make them shed parts of the coronavirus and infect others, Playforth said. Neither fear is true. The vaccines do not cause infertility or release any of their components.

"I think we are more willing to take risks with ourselves than we are with our children," Playforth said. "That protective instinct kind of kicks in."

For many, pediatricians are a trusted source of information. Playforth suggested that parents ask doctors whether they plan to vaccinate their own children. For her part, she said she plans to get a vaccine for her 6-year-old daughter, as long as the FDA approves vaccination for that age group without reservation.

Health experts said serious adverse reactions to vaccines are generally rare and typically become clear quickly. O'Leary said the notion that children may suffer consequences from the vaccine down the line is "based on a mistaken assumption that the vaccines actually can cause long-term side effects."

"There's really not a precedent for that," he said. "When a vaccine causes an adverse reaction, it's in the days to maybe weeks after the vaccine. It doesn't happen years down the road, and there's no reason to think that these vaccines would be any different than all of the other vaccines."

In the case of myocarditis, a heart condition that in rare cases may be linked to the mRNA vaccines in young people, Playforth said the side effect did not become apparent until months after vaccination began because it's so uncommon.

While delayed effects from vaccination are unlikely, contracting the coronavirus can have long-lasting impacts.

Long-haul covid-19 in children appears rare, but estimates of how many kids suffer from it vary widely. And more than 5,200 children have gotten a rare but serious condition called multisystem inflammatory syndrome, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states can cause inflammation of the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, eyes and other organs.

Still, experts said parents' concerns about vaccination are understandable.

"Even if you got the vaccine for yourself, I think feeling that nervousness about getting it for your child is very normal," said Jennifer Kusma, an instructor of pediatrics at Northwestern University's Feinberg School of Medicine.

Kusma recently led a study on parental reluctance toward a future coronavirus vaccine for their children.

One-third of parents reported hesitancy -- meaning they were unsure or unlikely to get the vaccine for their children. Non-Hispanic Black parents reported significantly higher odds of vaccine hesitancy for their children, compared with non-Hispanic White parents.

Kusma, who is also a pediatrician at Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago, said she and other doctors were working to learn more about the vaccines in children so they can better answer questions from parents.

"If parents are feeling nervous or apprehensive, we want them to come to us with their questions," she said. "We want to help them work through their concerns because their concerns are valid, and we're preparing ourselves to be able to answer them."

Information for this article was contributed by Scott Clement of The Associated Press.